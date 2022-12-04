

NBR relentlessly working on reforming tax system

He told a workshop on "Customs, VAT and Income Tax management" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) that businessmen are partner of NBR and the revenue body is relentlessly working on reforms and modernization of various regulations to ease rules for business.

Last year only 25 Lakh 30 thousand tax payers submitted their returns out of 8.3 million TIN holders which is unsatisfactory which is dismaying, he said.

The workshop was organized to let business community aware of different changes in the customs, VAT and Tax related issues in the budget. Jahid Hasan also said NBR is trying to ensure automation for customs, tax and VAT system so that people can have easily access to services hassle free.

He also urged on ensuring compliance in the books of accounts to reduce litigation. NBR is also working on issuing "one time return" system so that non-TIN holders also can get different facility.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his welcome remarks said considering various need and urgency, the government often has to make few changes in the finance bill, VAT and Tax system through SROs and as an entrepreneur a businessman has to have a clear knowledge on these issues.

He said in FY2022-23 NBR has seen a few changes like increasing cash transaction limit, mandatory return submission for 38 categories, central VAT registration system, 5pc VAT exemption on locally produced chemical, VAT increase for importing computer accessories, TAX and VAT exemptions for safeguarding local businesses etc. The business community should have knowledge about these changes.

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque chaired the workshop and said there should be a harmony between tax payers and tax collectors. Moreover, he urged NBR to increase the tax net to increase the revenue collection.











