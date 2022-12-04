ICMAB presents corporate awards to 65 entities



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (3rd from left in sitting row) along with other guests, award recipients and organisers poses for photographers at the 'Best Corporate Award 2021' giving event organized by ICMAB at the InterContinental Dhaka, in the capital on Thursday evening.

The awards were presented at a city hotel late on Thursday, according to a press release.

The ICMAB, at its flagship event organized in a city hotel, honored the organizations dividing in 17 categories after reviewing their performances based on respective annual reports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP addressed the award ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin spoke as special guests.

President of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid, Chairman Award Committee Md Abdul Aziz, and Vice- President. Md. Munirul Islam spoke on the occasion.

The 17 award categories were Nationalized Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation); Non-bank Financial Institution; General Insurance; Life Insurance; Pharmaceuticals; Cement; Textile; Multinational Company; Others Manufacturing; Power Generation; Oil, Gas & Energy; NGO; Agro and Food Processing; Trading & Assembly and IT & Telecommunication.

In the Nationalized Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) Janata Bank Ltd, 2nd (silver) Sonali Bank Limited and 3rd (bronze) Rupali Bank Limited.

In the Private Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) BRAC Bank Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited & Trust Bank Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Eastern Bank Ltd. & The City Bank Ltd

In the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) Category 1st (gold) Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, 2nd (silver) Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Global Islami Bank Ltd. & Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd.

In Non-bank financial institutions Category 1st (gold) IPDC Finance Limited, 2nd (silver) IDLC Finance Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Delta Brac Housing Finance Corp. PLC & LankaBangla Finance.

In General insurance Category 1st (gold) Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, 2nd (silver) Sadharan Bima Corporation. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Nitol Insurance Co. Ltd & Asia Insurance Ltd.

In Life Insurance Category 1st (gold) Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd. 2nd (silver) Pragati Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) National Life Insurance Company Ltd & Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd.

In Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd., 2nd (silver) Renata Ltd & and jointly 3rd (bronze) Orion Pharma Ltd. & ACI Ltd.

In Cement Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Premier Cement Mills PLC, 2nd (silver) M.I. Cement Factory Limited and jointly 3rd (bronze) Confidence Cement Ltd. & Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Ltd.

In Textile Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Paramount Textile PLC, 2nd (silver) Square Textiles Ltd and jointly 3rd (bronze) Esquire Knit Composite Ltd & Matin Spinning Mills PLC.

In MNC Manufacturing Category jointly 1st (gold) British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd & Marico Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh PLC and 3rd (bronze) Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

In Others Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd., 2nd (silver) RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited and jointly 3rd (bronze) GPH Ispat Ltd & BBS Cables Ltd.

In Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution Category 1st (gold) Summit Power Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) United Power Generation and Distribution Co. Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Doreen Power Generations & Systems Ltd. & Baraka Power Limited.

In Oil, Gas & Energy Category 1st (gold) Linde Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) Meghna Petroleum Limited and 3rd (bronze) MJL Bangladesh Limited.

In NGO Category 1st (gold) BRAC, 2nd (silver) Action Aid- Bangladesh and jointly 3rd (bronze) SAJIDA Foundation & UCEP Bangladesh.

In Agro and Food Processing Category 1st (gold) Olympic Industries Ltd, 2nd jointly (silver) Agricultural Marketing Co. Ltd. & Index Agro Industries Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Apex Foods Ltd.

In Trading & Assembly Category 1st (gold) Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, 2nd (silver) Runner Automobiles PLC and 3rd (bronze) Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd.

In IT & Telecommunication Category 1st (gold) Grameen Phone Limited, 2nd (silver) Robi Axiata Limited and 3rd (bronze) Bdcom Online Ltd.













