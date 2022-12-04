Seeks support for its greener maritime industry

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has called on International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and major maritime partners to strengthen their support for Bangladesh's initiatives towards developing a greener maritime industry in Bangladesh by 2050.

"In order to transition to a greener maritime industry, Bangladesh, Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) require financial, technological, and knowledge support from IMO and major maritime partners", the state minister said.

He was taking part in discussion titled '50 Years of Bangladesh Maritime Industry: The Road to Decarbonization', organized by Bangladesh High Commission, London during the 128th IMO Council held in London IMO headquarters, said a press release received here on Friday.

Reiterating the government commitment to ratify the Hong Kong Convention by 2023, he said, "Bangladesh is currently partnering with the IMO in its SENSREC project phase-III for safe and environmentally responsible ship recycling; and has contributed substantially to global decarbonization by reducing, reusing, and recycling steel as the world's leading ship recycling nation."

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the IMO Saida Muna Tasneem said, "The government under the Bangladesh government has set a vision and a mission for decarbonization of the country's shipping sector by 2050 in line with initial IMO GHG reduction strategy."

She cited some studies including a UNCTAD report which showed evidence that Bangladesh alone, as a major ship recycling country, reduces around 2000 kgs of CO2 per metric ton of steel recycled, contributing significantly to decarbonisation to the maritime industry.

She called upon the IMO to initiate pilot projects for Bangladesh's maritime sector to introduce new technologies for greener shipping in the country's government and private shipping sectors.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim on this occasion praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government for improving Bangladesh's ship recycling, environmental and safety standards. He also assured IMO's continuous support to Bangladesh in its transition to a greener shipping industry.

Head of Indian delegation to the IMO Council, Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, called for full restoration of water connectivity between Bangladesh and India, which would be a significant step forward towards decarbonisation.

Director-General of the Department of Shipping, Bangladesh Commodore Md Nizamul Haq presented the keynote paper on Bangladesh's roadmap to achieving a greener shipping industry.

Ambassador and Permanent Representation of Brazil to International Organizations in London Marco Farani, Alternate Permanent Representative of Japan to IMO Kohei IWAKI, Deputy High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in the UK Samantha Pathirana and Deputy Director of IMO Tian Bing Huang participated in the panel discussions.












