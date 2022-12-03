

Indiscipline rends BCL, action to follow, warns Quader

He said these while speaking as the chief guest at the joint conference of Dhaka North and South city units of Chhatra League at Suhrawardy Udyan.

At the beginning of his speech at the conference, Obaidul Quader expressed his anger at the chaos of BCL activists and issued a stern warning to them. He repeatedly asked them to stop the slogan and take down the posters.

He also said that those who were chanting slogans and showing posters in their names will be removed.

"Those whose names are being chanted, posters are being shown, they will be removed and I will tell the leader (Sheikh Hasina)," he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, further said, "If all are the leaders, then who the activists are? Why are so many leaders on the stage? This Chhatra League is not of Bangabandhu's or Sheikh Hasina's."

One cannot be a soldier of Mujib only by wearing a Mujib coat, said the AL general secretary adding that following the ideologies of Mujib is must to be his soldier.

He said, "Be a true activist of Sheikh Hasina. A true activist never engaged himself in indiscipline."

At one stage of his speech, Quader asked everyone to leave the stage except the committee members.

Although many of their names were on the list of speakers, they could not speak due to lack of time and discipline. Because of this, Obaidul Quader expressed his anger on Chhatra League.

The AL general secretary said, "A leader like Nanak couldn't deliver his speech because of you (Chhatra League leaders). You never intend to leave a mike (microphone) when get it."

Referring to BNP's rally in Dhaka, Obaidul Quader alleged that BNP has given an advance message of terror in view of December 10. He said that a double-decker bus of BRTC was burnt in Motijheel last night at midnight. They are giving messages in advance that they will commit terrorism on that day.

