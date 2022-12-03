No question of Khaleda Zia joining Dec 10 rally: BNP

Though the country's political landscape has become overheated with some opposition leaders' fiery comments about the participation of Khaleda Zia in her party's much-talked-about rally in the capital on December 10, BNP senior leaders say

they never had any plan to take her to their programme.

They also said their December-10 rally in the capital is similar to 9 other divisional programmes of BNP where party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address as chief guest and announce the party's next course of action.

However, the party leaders are determined to hold the rally at Nayapaltan in front of their party headquarters instead of Suhrawardy Udyan.

The BNP senior leaders said they want to hold the rally peacefully.

"We don't have any different plan about our Dhaka rally. It's like other divisional rallies. I don't know why the ruling party leaders and some media are talking about our chairperson's participation in the rally. Our standing committee never discussed this issue and we never had any such plan," said BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. -UNB















