Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No question of Khaleda Zia joining Dec 10 rally: BNP

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Though the country's political landscape has become overheated with some opposition leaders' fiery comments about the participation of Khaleda Zia in her party's much-talked-about rally in the capital on December 10, BNP senior leaders say
they never had any plan to take her to their programme.
They also said their December-10 rally in the capital is similar to 9 other divisional programmes of BNP where party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address as chief guest and announce the party's next course of action.
However, the party leaders are determined to hold the rally at Nayapaltan in front of their party headquarters instead of Suhrawardy Udyan.
The BNP senior leaders said they want to hold the rally peacefully.
"We don't have any different plan about our Dhaka rally. It's like other divisional rallies. I don't know why the ruling party leaders and some media are talking about our chairperson's participation in the rally. Our standing committee never discussed this issue and we never had any such plan," said BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indiscipline rends BCL, action to follow, warns Quader
No question of Khaleda Zia joining Dec 10 rally: BNP
Biden ready to speak to Putin 'if he is looking for way to end the war'
Kremlin rejects Biden terms for Ukraine talks
ACC moves to revive graft cases against BNP leaders
BNP's Rajshahi rally today, activists kept off Madrassa Ground
PM to address public meeting at Ctg Polo Ground tomorrow
South Korea punish Portugal to secure last 16 together


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft