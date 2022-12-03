Video
Biden ready to speak to Putin 'if he is looking for way to end the war'

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Dec 2: US President Joe Biden said Thursday he would be willing to speak to Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if the Russian leader truly wants to end the war.
Biden was speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has said he will speak again to Putin after his trip to Washington and has warned against cutting off the Russian leader.
At a joint news conference with Macron, Biden said he had no immediate plans to contact Putin but left open the possibility.
"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet," Biden said.
"If that's the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I'll be happy to sit down      with Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn't done that yet."
Closing ranks, Biden and Macron both vowed long-term support to Ukraine as it fights off Russian invaders.
"There's one way for this war to end -- the rational way. Putin to pull out of Ukraine, number one. But it appears he's not," Biden said.
"Bombing nurseries, hospitals, children's homes. It's sick what he's doing," he said.    -AFP




