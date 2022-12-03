Video
Kremlin rejects Biden terms for Ukraine talks

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MOSCOW, Dec 2: The Kremlin on Friday rejected US President Joe Biden's terms for Ukraine talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow's offensive will continue.
"What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves
Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding Moscow was "certainly" not ready to accept those conditions.
"The special military operation is continuing," Peskov said, using the Kremlin term for the assault on Ukraine.
During a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden said Thursday he would be willing to speak to Putin if the Russian leader truly wants to end the fighting.    -AFP






