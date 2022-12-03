ACC moves to revive graft cases against BNP leaders

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) moved the High Court to resume the cases filed against the top leaders of BNP on charges of corruption.

Following the ACC initiative, the High Court recently rejected some appeals filed by top BNP leaders against the trial court verdict that sentenced them for several terms in connection with separate corruption cases.

The HC also started hearing on some other petitions filed by top BNP leaders seeking quashing of the cases filed against them for hiding wealth information

before the commission.

In the meantime, initiatives have been taken to move the cases against the BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman, Zainal Abedin Farooq, former deputy minister of BNP Asadul Dulu, sources said.

Talking to this correspondent BNP-backed lawyer alleged that the government is using the state machinery to suppress the ongoing democratic movement and to deprive the party leaders of their constitutional rights ahead of the national elections.

They also alleged that the ACC took the initiative ahead of the national elections so that top BNP leaders could not take part in the elections. Hence, the cases are going against them following the initiative of the commission, according to the BNP lawyers.

However, the ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan denied the allegation saying that the commission is not targeting any political party. But, the anti-watchdog body has taken the initiative to revive and dispose of old cases pending for disposal for a long time.

'The High Court had issued some rules and stayed the trial court verdict following appeals filed by the convicted persons, which were pending in the High Court for a long time. Following the instruction from the commission, we have mentioned these cases and taken the initiative of hearing,' Khurshid Alam Khan said.

In response to a query, he said that Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's case was pending for 10 to 12 years. After getting stay orders and rules, the appellants did not take initiative for hearing of the cases. Hence, the ACC itself is now taking the initiative to hear these cases. It will continue, he added.

The ACC lawyer also said that the commission had on November 24 filed a leave to appeal petition with the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that acquitted former minister and Awami League presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya in a graft case.

On February 14, 2008, a Dhaka Special Judge Court handed Maya a 13-year prison term along with a fine, in a case filed by Nurul Alam, the then assistant director of the ACC, on June 13, 2007.

Later, the High Court acquitted Maya of the jail sentence after the hearing of an appeal on October 27, 2010.

On the other hand, BNP Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal alleged that the commission is only taken initiative to revive the old cases against BNP leaders on purpose.

'The ACC took initiative to activate the old cases against BNP leaders and again new cases are being filed against the BNP men ahead of the national elections with an ill-motive to harass the BNP men politically,' he alleged.

In the last few days, at least 103 cases have been filed against BNP leaders and workers, which have no basis. Police is deliberately filing these cases of disappearance in their own way without respecting the existing laws and constitution of the country to cooperate with the government, Kaiser Kamal alleged.

The BNP legal affairs secretary also alleged that police, ACC and the courts are working to suppress the BNP in order to strangle the movement led by BNP to restore democracy. That is why they are using the state machinery.

ACC does not intend to suppress any political party. See these cases are pending for a long time. The cases have been on the list for a long time. ACC's objective is to settle any corruption case by proving it well. It is not the aim of the Anti-Corruption Commission to destroy any political party, Kamal noted.

On October 25, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court cleared the way for a lower court concerned to resume trial proceedings of a corruption case filed against BNP leader Mirza Abbas in 2007.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique lifted its earlier stay order on the trial proceedings and also upheld a High Court verdict that had cleared the way for the lower court to run proceedings.

On November 11, 2019, the HC rejected a petition filed by Mirza Abbas for scrapping the case proceedings.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Ramna Police Station in 2007, accusing Abbas of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 7 crore, beyond known sources of income, and concealing information about his wealth.

On November 3, a HC bench led by Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder rejected the ruling issued by suspending the proceedings of the case filed against Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on the charge of amassing wealth illegally.

At the same time, the trial court was directed to dispose of the case quickly.

BNP Standing Committee member and former state minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku's appeal against sentence in corruption case has started.

At the same time, the appeal hearing against the sentence of BNP's former state minister Aman Ullah Aman in the corruption case will begin next week in the High Court.

Besides, the trial proceedings and the appeal hearing will start before the lower courts and the High Court against the BNP leaders including Zainal Abedin Farooq, former deputy minister of BNP Asadul Dulu and others for various charges.

According to the sources, at about 3,500 cases filed by the ACC against political leaders and others for various kinds of corruptions including concealing information submitted before the commission are now pending with the courts for disposal.

According to the sources, at least 3,235 cases are now pending with the lower courts, the High Court and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for disposal.

The court is holding hearing, evidence is also taken but the case is not disposed of. These cases are pending in the lower courts for years.

Among these cases, the trial proceedings of 360 cases have been stayed following the High Court order.



