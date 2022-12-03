Video
BNP's Rajshahi rally today, activists kept off Madrassa Ground

Party men arriving by train amid transport strike

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

BNP is ready to hold its 9 th divisional rally at Rajshahi amid transport strike today. BNP leaders and activists came to the rally ground a day earlier ignoring harassments of police.  
The rally today (Saturday) at the historic Madrasa Ground of Rajshahi.
Rajshahi Divisional Road Transport Owners' Association threatened to enforce an indefinite strike in all eight districts of Rajshahi division from December 1.
BNP leaders and activists of other districts of Rajshahi Division use train to arrive at Rajshahi city.   Upon their arrival at the Rajshahi Railway Station, many BNP men gathered outside the platform and marched towards the rally venue.
Visiting the spot l, it was seen that activists have started arriving in microbuses, motorcycles and pickups in piecemeal processions since noon.      At present, numerous BNP leaders and activists are staying in the Madrasah Ground area, the surrounding area and the Padma river bank area.
The busiest area of the city is Railgate, Shiroil, Bhadra, Talaimari bus stand is seen that no bus has left the destination or arrived in the city. Only rickshaws ply on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway.
Ashim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway's West Zone in Rajshahi, said the number of passengers in trains today was as usual on the weekend.
Many other came to Rajshahi by auto rickshaws and foot amid obstruction from police throughout the difficult journey.
A number of BNP activists said they faced questions from policemen on their way to Rajshahi. Meanwhile, on Thursday night hundreds of BNP activists from different upazilas, districts of Rajshahi entered the city with processions. Most of them reached the rally venue by auto rickshaws,  trucks, pickup vans, train and on foot. BNP men stayed at Eidgah Ground as police did not give permission to stay at the Madrasa Ground. Many BNP leaders and activists were resting inside tents while others cooking food.
At the Padma Garden community centre in Dargapara, BNP men were collecting lunch boxes standing in a long queue.
"The police have been blocking the entrance to Rajshahi city since Wednesday night. The leaders and activists suffered a lot as they were forced to get down from the vehicles on the middle of the destination," said a Rajshahi BNP activist Ibrahim Mia.





BNP's Rajshahi rally today, activists kept off Madrassa Ground
