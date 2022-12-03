PM to address public meeting at Ctg Polo Ground tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 2: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the public meeting of Awami League here on December 4. For this occasion, a 160 feet stage has been built on the polo ground of the port city in the shape of a boat. An area of several kilometers around the meeting venue has been brought under CCTV and drone coverage. Seven large LED monitors are being installed to relay the proceedings of the meeting.

Leaders of Chattogram North and South Awami League are holding meetings day and night along with the central leaders to turn the public meeting into a sea of people. The Awami League President delivered a speech in this field last on March 28, 2012.

Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin told the Daily Observer, "The preparations for the public meeting are almost at the final stage.







