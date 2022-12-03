Don't construct unnecessary buildings in public univs: UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised the universities not to construct unnecessary buildings. The call was made at a workshop on performance, preservation of evidence and submission to commission of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the financial year 2022-2023 in public universities held at the UGC Auditorium on Thursday.

UGC Member Prof Dr

Md Abu Taher suggested in the workshop that the construction of academic, administrative and residential buildings of public universities should be included in the Development Project Proposal (DPP) on the basis of need and priority.

He further said that the development projects of the university should be implemented on time and as planned. UGC will strengthen supervision to complete the work of such projects on time.

Mentioning that most of the buildings built for teachers in some universities are lying empty, Abu Taher said, under the development project, residential buildings and halls are being constructed for teachers, officials, employees and students in a significant number of public universities. It has been seen on the ground that most of the flats in the multi-storied buildings built for teachers in some universities are lying empty.

On the other hand, due to housing crisis, students are forced to live outside the campus. In such cases, the building which is actually required should be included in the development project. Construction of unnecessary buildings will only waste state resources.

He advised the universities in which the residential buildings are lying vacant not to include the construction of similar buildings in the new development project.

Asking about the question of the slow implementation of development projects Prof Md Abu Taher said that in many universities, project work is not completed on time. In this case, they are repeatedly applying for time and cost increase. Government expenditure is increasing.

About the irregularities in the development project, he further said that the university authorities and the related teachers and staff are involved in the irregularities. The investigation of these irregularities against the teachers is very unfortunate. Urging to beautify the design of the academic buildings of the newly-established public universities and to provide adequate light and air flow, he said that the classrooms of these universities are being built in such a way that AC is needed. There is not adequate ventilation. Due to this, the consumption of electricity is increasing and the cost of the government is increasing.

Regarding the repeated renovation of the internal roads of the university under the development project, Prof Abu Taher said, there are examples of many universities renovating the internal roads three times a year. This is happening due to the use of low-quality construction materials.

Besides, he advised to make university classrooms interactive, keep examination halls and lecture theaters, keep library buildings small and enrich e-resources, make laboratories modern and technology-based, and refrain from changing furniture on the basis of authority along with changing titles.

UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman presided over the opening ceremony of the workshop. He said that development projects should be implemented with specific goals and on time. If the development project of the university is not implemented properly, the progress of the university and the country will be disrupted.

He urged to take care so that there is no negative news in the implementation of the project.

UGC Senior Assistant Director and APA Focal Point Ghulam Dastgir conducted the workshop and the undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and APA Focal Point Noor-e Alam and UGC Senior Assistant Director Rabiul Islam were the discussants. Project directors of 15 public universities and concerned officials of UGC participated in the training.





