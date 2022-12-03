Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Export earnings surpass target

EPB data shows

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Export earnings hit the target despite the ongoing global crisis due to Russia-Ukraine war. In the five months of July-November of the current financial year 2022-23, the export income has reached US$21.946 billion. Which is $176 million more than the target.
The data was released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released the export information of Bangladesh for July- November of 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday night.
As per the statistics, the RMG export of Bangladesh reached $18.34 billion during the mentioned period with a 15.61per cent  growth compared with the July- November of FY 2021-22.
A category-wise disaggregated analysis shows that the export of knitwear was $10.11 billion, while the export earnings from woven garments reached $8.21billion with 12.55 per cent and 19.61per cent  year-over-year growth respectively.  If we analyze the single month data country's RMG export increased by 35.36 per cent  to $4.37 billion in November 2022 from $3.23 billion in same month of 2021.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel said, "The rise in export is difficult to explain with logic, however this may be caused by increased unit price due to inflation and raw material cost hike, as well as the order surge in previous months. The global trade and economic outlook appears to be depressive and retail business worldwide is facing a difficult time. Therefore such growth may not be taken as a reason of complacency. We
are rather cautious and optimistic about the future as the industry is transforming to a sustainable one, which is our biggest strength."
Experts say when the global economic recovery programme started after the corona pandemic, the country's export income started increasing. Months after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, export earnings continued to rise.
But the current year comes with risks. Export orders have decreased, exports have also slowed down a bit. It was assumed that purchasing power would decrease due to inflation in Europe and America. This will impact the demand for export products including ready-made garments. Its symptoms are also seen in the export orders.
But the export earnings figure in November allayed those fears. Export income is back on track- apiece of good news for the country.
Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said that although the purchase order of garments has decreased in the last few months, it has increased again due to the diversification of products and the addition of new export destinations such as South Korea, non-European Union (EU) countries.
He said that the supply capacity of Bangladesh is good. The price of clothes is also in hand. Besides, orders will increase during winter and Christmas celebrations.
The BGMEA President said that Bangladesh's export market is creating a good impression for all types of buyers, despite the increase in raw material prices. This is owing to resumption of on-hold consignment shipments and increased focus on diversification.
Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market.
Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe. Where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.
He said that Bangladesh produces regular wear and home textile items. It mainly exports to the European Union market.
Besides, exports of fruits, vegetables, frozen fish, jute and leather products and handicrafts have also increased in the EU countries, he said.
He said that as the signs of ending the Russia-Ukraine war are visible, the export destination of Bangladesh to EU plus countries UK, Canada and USA will continue to increase.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indiscipline rends BCL, action to follow, warns Quader
No question of Khaleda Zia joining Dec 10 rally: BNP
Biden ready to speak to Putin 'if he is looking for way to end the war'
Kremlin rejects Biden terms for Ukraine talks
ACC moves to revive graft cases against BNP leaders
BNP's Rajshahi rally today, activists kept off Madrassa Ground
PM to address public meeting at Ctg Polo Ground tomorrow
South Korea punish Portugal to secure last 16 together


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft