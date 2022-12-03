Export earnings surpass target

Export earnings hit the target despite the ongoing global crisis due to Russia-Ukraine war. In the five months of July-November of the current financial year 2022-23, the export income has reached US$21.946 billion. Which is $176 million more than the target.

The data was released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released the export information of Bangladesh for July- November of 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday night.

As per the statistics, the RMG export of Bangladesh reached $18.34 billion during the mentioned period with a 15.61per cent growth compared with the July- November of FY 2021-22.

A category-wise disaggregated analysis shows that the export of knitwear was $10.11 billion, while the export earnings from woven garments reached $8.21billion with 12.55 per cent and 19.61per cent year-over-year growth respectively. If we analyze the single month data country's RMG export increased by 35.36 per cent to $4.37 billion in November 2022 from $3.23 billion in same month of 2021.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel said, "The rise in export is difficult to explain with logic, however this may be caused by increased unit price due to inflation and raw material cost hike, as well as the order surge in previous months. The global trade and economic outlook appears to be depressive and retail business worldwide is facing a difficult time. Therefore such growth may not be taken as a reason of complacency. We

are rather cautious and optimistic about the future as the industry is transforming to a sustainable one, which is our biggest strength."

Experts say when the global economic recovery programme started after the corona pandemic, the country's export income started increasing. Months after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, export earnings continued to rise.

But the current year comes with risks. Export orders have decreased, exports have also slowed down a bit. It was assumed that purchasing power would decrease due to inflation in Europe and America. This will impact the demand for export products including ready-made garments. Its symptoms are also seen in the export orders.

But the export earnings figure in November allayed those fears. Export income is back on track- apiece of good news for the country.

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said that although the purchase order of garments has decreased in the last few months, it has increased again due to the diversification of products and the addition of new export destinations such as South Korea, non-European Union (EU) countries.

He said that the supply capacity of Bangladesh is good. The price of clothes is also in hand. Besides, orders will increase during winter and Christmas celebrations.

The BGMEA President said that Bangladesh's export market is creating a good impression for all types of buyers, despite the increase in raw material prices. This is owing to resumption of on-hold consignment shipments and increased focus on diversification.

Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market.

Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe. Where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.

He said that Bangladesh produces regular wear and home textile items. It mainly exports to the European Union market.

Besides, exports of fruits, vegetables, frozen fish, jute and leather products and handicrafts have also increased in the EU countries, he said.

He said that as the signs of ending the Russia-Ukraine war are visible, the export destination of Bangladesh to EU plus countries UK, Canada and USA will continue to increase.










