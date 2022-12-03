

Couple sets new ownership trend



The Daily Observer: How did you begin your venture?

Fardous: We started doing research if such works are available in the area, what requirements are needed if we want to create jute based diversified items. We used to review the works of IndiaMart, Amazon, etsy, Its Mart and other brands. We realized that all these products of these famous brand's raw materials come from Asian countries including Bangladesh. That triggered us to work on diversified jute products.



The Daily Observer: Who were your prime targets under this project?



Shathi: The Parbatipur area is comparatively a place where backward communities are residing. Of them women are always underprivileged. So our prime target was poor, destitute women for this venture. Our main purpose was to expose their talents in the mainstream to be financially empowered.



The Daily Observer: What did you do with these women to be part of this journey and what are the challenges you had faced?

Fardous: Initially we had chosen about 25 local women, provided necessary training and finally 20 women successfully completed this training. Later we engaged them to make these jute based diversified products including placemat, floor mat, glass coaster and plant hanger. These all products were out of raw jute materials, transforming it as braiding as hair. That time the trend of diversified jute activities works were going on but the number of customers was very less. The reason was people were not well introduced due to lack of promotion. Another problem was markets were not extended for raw jute made handicrafts. So we need to be extra conscious because if we fail to sell one item then for these artisans survival will be very difficult. Besides, lack of skilled crafts artisan, making a woman who was never used to work outside and the artisans was raw handed about crafting. First we have to ensure the safety of the working place then explained everything to their family member about the job. All were huge challenges for us. We struggled with this difficulty for the last five years.



The Daily Observer: Did you receive any funds?

Shathi: Till now we are working with our own finance, but we have also applied for bank finance as we want to increase our market share and go for exporting. We have good news in February; we will join NY NOW, New York USA- Trade Show. We have been selected for the trade mission by SME Foundation Bangladesh and financed by USAID FTF BHA and TFO Canada. SME foundation played a vital role to promote MSME and entitle them to introduce their business in a big local & international platform.



The Daily Observer: Can you please share your suggestions and guidelines with regards to our traditional products and how can we gain attention and international recognition?



Fardous: I think government incentives need to be increased in this sector as Bangladesh is the highest Jute producer and suppliers in whole world. Right now we only get 20 percent. We did study and came to know that our neighbouring country like India, its government is a main driver to support these SME sectors. Worldwide huge demands on jute goods as it's an eco-friendly & bio-degradable product and lots of people are interested to work in this field so the government must keep extra attention in this sector. Besides, easy accessibility of loans for women entrepreneurs, plenty of training opportunities on HRD should be available. We need standard guidelines with training and video tutorials to teach our entrepreneurs, I mean a holistic preparation so that we can attract our buyers. These all are significant to gain international attention and if our government takes these preparations then Bangladesh will be the ultimate market for the international buyers.



The Daily Observer: Personally I want to ask Shathi, a question, what are the challenges she has faced being a women entrepreneur?

Shathi: First I have to manage my family. I am also developing this entrepreneurship besides having a job so for me it was a big challenge. Secondly, to gain social acceptance as I am working as a female entrepreneur and also trying to skill a group of female folks to be socially and financially empowered. I find this one is a big challenge as still in our society, the patriarchal mindset is deeply rooted in the mind of our counterpart. But I am also lucky to get my husband to work with me so things become a bit easier for me. Entrepreneur couple namely Shirajum Munira Shathi and her husband Fardous Ahmed, both dreamt of developing an entrepreneurship during their student's life while studying in Dhaka University, now their dream has come into reality through Sutar Kabbo (Yarn Poetry), a factory based in Parbatipur where local products like jute is given priority as a tool to produce diversified products with the help of about 70 local employees, of them 60 per cent are women. They begin their entrepreneurial journey in 2017 following their inner urge in a small scale, giving special focus on traditional items like jute. Now their jute made diversified products not only draws attention locally but also it receives orders from abroad. In most of the time when people depend on imported diversified products, then this couple took a risk by creating diversified items out of jute based on their home country. Last year, in the National 9th SME Product Fair, they were awarded first prize as recognition for promoting jute products. These couples are participating in the current 10th National SME Product Fair 2022 and their stall No 1 under A Hall at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, organized by SME Foundation where this correspondent found a huge positive response from the customers who are willing to order their products for different shops in the capital. 