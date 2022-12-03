BGB hauls Tk 134,37cr worth of contrabands from frontiers in Nov

The paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in different drives seized smuggled goods and contraband drugs worth over Tk 134.37 crore in mostly frontier areas across the country throughout November this year.

The seized narcotics included 521,989 pieces of Yaba tablets, 4-kg heroin, 12,576 bottles of phensidyl, 18,910 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,315 cans of bear, 214 liters of local wine, 1,881-kg cannabis, 1.37 lakh packets of bidi and cigarettes, 23,974 pieces of drug injections, 8,592 pieces of cough syrup, 2.91 lakh pieces of different types of drugs and over 1.50 lakh pieces of different medicines in tablet form.

Other seized smuggled goods included 55.546-kg of gold, 7-kg of silver, over 2,12 lakh pieces of cosmetics products, 10,494 pieces of imitation ornaments, 17,424 pieces of saris, over 6,000 pieces of bed sheet/blankets, 1,631 pieces of readymade garment, 2,989 cubic feet of wood, 6,080-kg of tea, 24 CNG-run auto rickshaws, three microbuses, five pick-ups and sixty-eight motorbikes.

The paramilitary force also seized seven pistols, eight guns, eight cocktails, twenty-four pieces of mortar-shells, one magazine and fifty-six round of bullets.

















