Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BGB hauls Tk 134,37cr worth of contrabands from frontiers in Nov

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in different drives seized smuggled goods and contraband drugs worth over Tk 134.37 crore in mostly frontier areas across the country throughout November this year.
The seized narcotics included 521,989 pieces of Yaba tablets, 4-kg heroin, 12,576 bottles of phensidyl, 18,910 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,315 cans of bear, 214 liters of local wine, 1,881-kg cannabis, 1.37 lakh packets of bidi and cigarettes, 23,974 pieces of drug injections, 8,592 pieces of cough syrup, 2.91 lakh pieces of different types of drugs and over 1.50 lakh pieces of different medicines in tablet form.
Other seized smuggled goods included 55.546-kg of gold, 7-kg of silver, over 2,12 lakh pieces of cosmetics products, 10,494 pieces of imitation ornaments, 17,424 pieces of saris, over 6,000 pieces of bed sheet/blankets, 1,631 pieces of readymade garment, 2,989 cubic feet of wood, 6,080-kg of tea, 24 CNG-run auto rickshaws, three microbuses, five pick-ups and sixty-eight motorbikes.
The paramilitary force also seized seven pistols, eight guns, eight cocktails, twenty-four pieces of mortar-shells, one magazine and fifty-six round of bullets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple sets new ownership trend
BGB hauls Tk 134,37cr worth of contrabands from frontiers in Nov
Parenting education can reduce risks of disability: Experts
Uruguay gust away Ghana but both go out of WC
Woman dragged by car on DU campus, 7 others die in road accidents
Two hurt in car gas cylinder explosion
PM mourns death of ex-Chinese prez Jiang Zemin
Australia reach WC last 16 and send Denmark home


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft