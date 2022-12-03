Parenting education can reduce risks of disability: Experts

Experts have said taking preventive measures is crucial during the pregnancy period to reduce the risks of disability.

"Parenting education can go a long way to ensure early childhood development," they added.

The experts were speaking at the policy dialogue "Reducing disability risk through parenting education" organised by Plan International Bangladesh on Thursday at a Dhaka hotel ahead of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities to be held today (December 3).

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Syed Mamunul Alam said, "Bangladesh is moving towards becoming a developing country. The government alone cannot meet all the criteria. Reducing the risks of disability and promoting parenting education to ensure early childhood development is not anyone's alone job. It's all of our duty."

Programme manager (A&RH) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Md Manjur Hossain said, "We have to develop a maternal-friendly environment to ensure safe child birth."

Emphasising the need of prioritising family planning for parents, he said, the government is working to ensure safe maternal health. "Education and the educational sector are crucial to raising awareness among the community people."

The speakers at the programme called for policy interventions and widespread awareness-raising initiatives to reach the household levels, engaging parents, and potential parents to learn about parenting education and identifying the risks and signs of disability.















