Woman dragged by car on DU campus, 7 others die in road accidents

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Jashore and Munshiganj on Friday.

In Dhaka, a woman has been killed when a speeding private car hit her at Dhaka University area.

Rubina Akter, a 40-year old woman, was killed when the private car hit her on the road in front of the Central Jame Mosque at the Dhaka University area. Later, the driver was beaten up by angry mob.

The incident happened at about 3:00pm on Friday (December 2) in front of the Central Jame Mosque on Dhaka University campus. The man who was driving the car was named as Azhar Zafar Shah. He was a former associate professor of the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University. Details of the victim could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said a speeding private car (Dhaka Metro Ka 05-0055) hit a woman. The woman got trapped underneath the car. Instead of stopping the car, the driver drove his vehicle towards Nilkhet through TSC area dragging the woman. At one stage, the pedestrians started throwing brick chips at the car, but the driver didn't stop his vehicle. Then the angry pedestrians caught the car after chasing the vehicle as it got stuck in traffic congestion at Nilkhet crossing. The infuriated crowd dragged the driver out of the car and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him critically injured. He was later taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the woman who was injured in the car accident later succumbed at the DMCH at about 5:00pm.

DMCH Police Camp In-charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the death and said the body of the victim was kept at the DMCH morgue for postmortem examination. He said the name of the woman could only be known. Details of her identity are yet to be learned.

Meanwhile our DU correspondent writes, a few videos of the incident came out in the social media. Many criticised the university administration and said the proctor of the university has completely failed to control traffic on the campus, consequently leading to unexpected deaths on the campus.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was killed as a truck hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Motijheel area on Thursday night.

The deceased was Pratap Rana from Netrakona, Motijheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Yakub Ali said.

The accident occurred around 11:30pm in the Walton intersection as Pratap, an employee of a non-governmental organisation, was returning to home in Sutrapur from his Tejgaon office.

"Pratap died on the spot," Yakub said. "Although the truck driver managed to flee, police seized the vehicle. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy," he added.

Our Jashore Correspondent added that at least five people, including a man and his son, have been killed after a covered van ploughed through a hotel at Manirampur upazila in Jashore district.

The accident took place in Begaritola area at about 7:30 am, Friday, said Manirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman.

Two of the deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 45, and his son Tawshid Hossain, 7.

Manirampur Five Service and Civil Defence station officer Pranab Kumar Biswas said a reckless truck entered the hotel after its driver lost control over the steering wheel, leaving five people dead on the spot. On information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, he added.

Meanwhile, OC Moniruzzaman said the covered van crushed at least 10 shops while ploughing through them.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that a young man was killed and a teenage girl was injured in a road accident at Sreenagar upazila in Munshiganj district early Friday. The deceased was Md Minhaj, 22, son of Mijanur Rahman, of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district. Injured was Mim Akter, 18.

It was learnt that the duo were going towards Dhaka riding on a motorcycle. On the way, Minhaj lost control over the motorcycle and they fell on the road in Hansara area, leaving Minhaj dead on the spot and the girl injured. Later, police recovered the body. The girl was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

