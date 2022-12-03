Two hurt in car gas cylinder explosion

Two people were burnt in an explosion in a private car at Asad Gate in the capital on Thursday night. The injured were car owner Rubel Dutt, 45, and driver Ujjal Kumar, 35.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Rubel was returning home by his private car from his office of Uttara area at night. On the way, a gas cylinder exploded in the car at Asad Gate, leaving the duo burnt.

Locals rescued them and took to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. Later, they were referred to the burn institute.








