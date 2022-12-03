

Recipe



Butter Cookies







Ingredients: * 250g salted butter softened

* 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

* 75g icing sugar

* 250g plain flour







2. Beat the salted butter, vanilla and sugar together with an electric whisk until pale and fluffy. Sift over the flour and beat again until just combined.

3. One large or two smaller baking trays lined with baking parchment, spacing them apart to allow for them to spread. Bake for 15-20 mins until pale golden.

4. Leave to cool on the trays for 5 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.



Dry Fruit Cake



Ingredients:

* 1 1/2 cups sugar

* 1 cup Butter, softened

* teaspoons vanilla extract

* 4 large Eggs

* cups all-purpose flour

* teaspoons baking powder

* cups mixed candied fruit, chopped

* 1/2 cup chopped walnuts





Method:

1. Heat oven to 350�F. 10 minutes

2. Combine sugar and butter in large bowl. Beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; beat until well mixed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until well combined. Stir in remaining flour, candied fruit, and walnuts; mix until just combined.



