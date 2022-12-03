Video
Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sanjida Hossain

Recipe

Recipe

She is  a certified culinary artiste. Cooking is a kind of art. Sanjida always like to make unique types of cake.

Butter Cookies



Ingredients: *    250g salted butter softened
*    1/2 tsp vanilla extract
*    75g icing sugar
*    250g plain flour



Method:
Recipe

Recipe

1. Heat the oven to /180C  
2. Beat the salted butter, vanilla and sugar together with an electric whisk until pale and fluffy. Sift over the flour and beat again until just combined.
3. One large or two smaller baking trays lined with baking parchment, spacing them apart to allow for them to spread. Bake for 15-20 mins until pale golden.
4. Leave to cool on the trays for 5 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Dry Fruit Cake

Ingredients:
*    1 1/2 cups sugar
*    1 cup Butter, softened
*    teaspoons vanilla extract
*    4 large  Eggs
*    cups all-purpose flour
*    teaspoons baking powder
*    cups mixed candied fruit, chopped
*    1/2 cup chopped walnuts


Method:
1. Heat oven to 350�F. 10 minutes
Recipe

Recipe


2. Combine sugar and butter in large bowl. Beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; beat until well mixed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.  flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until well combined. Stir in remaining flour, candied fruit, and walnuts; mix until just combined.

3. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pans. Bake 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.



