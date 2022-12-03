Video
Feel the excitement of ‘Tex Mex Night’ @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden organized  "Tex Mex Theme Night" at their signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie. This dinner buffet started from  November 18 onwards on every Thursday night from 1830 hours. Diners will be longing to explore the intense and rich flavours of the Tex-Mex cuisine which will be featuring scrumptious Mexican dishes on display.
Starting with the cold station which will include Mexican Macaroni Salad, Mexican Black Bean and Corn Salad, Pasta Salad, Chicken Salad, just to name a few!
The Mexican Tex Mex Station will showcase some popular flavourful dishes of Mexico like Mexican Beef Tacos, Mexican Paprika Marinated Grill Fish, Mexican Chicken Fajita, Beef Medallion with Mushroom Sauce, Mexican Sweet Corn with Condiments (Salsa) and many more delicious items.
That's not all! Sweet lovers can enjoy the desert stationhaving a wide array selection of dessert such as Chocolate Churros, White Pineapple Cake, Lemon Cheese Cake, Rocky Road Chocolate Brownies, Mango Panna Cotta. American Sky High Carot Cake, Fruit Truffleand the list goes on and on.






