

Denim an iconic fashion item

It's a straight-forward cotton woven fabric which unarguably is the most desired fashion product today. Denim is cut & sewn in a diverse variety of attires that are fit for all ages, all seasons and for all occasions. That's what made denim a valuable fashion item and the augmentation in the numbers of customers purchasing it is really evident. Blue jean is probably what one thinks of, when denim is concerned, but the application of denim has actually gone pass the customary trend. And with the evolution of knit structure and comfort in denim, now it is the most preferred category of fabric used in the fashion industry. And no surprise, ten percent of total cotton production of the world is being weaved into denim.





Denim an iconic fashion item

But the fashion world is not confined to bottoms and versatile tops are also designed with denim now as you have quite a range of fabrics to choose from. There is no other fabric that provides the fashion designers with so many options to play with. Hundreds of different washes and laundry techniques make hundreds of designs out of the same fabric.

As denim is naturally a woven fabric, it sometimes characteristically fails to fulfill specific needs of the conscious and sophisticated customers who are more cognizant about comfort and flexibility. Development of knit denim produced by existing knitting machinery is proving to be a very successful diversification in the denim world. And with both woven and knit structure denim has really advanced to the next level comparing to any other fabric. It's a fabric that has a glorious past and no doubt it has a great future ahead as well.

In Bangladesh, Denim collection is available in all type of fashion houses because of its versatility.









Denim is perhaps a fashion item suited for all age of people in almost all season. But particularly in winter season in Bangladesh, it's demand reaches to all time high. It gives you the comfort and in addition make your look fashionable. So all over the world, denim's demand has been always high. In fact, Denim is popular across national and cultural boundaries and the whole world.It's a straight-forward cotton woven fabric which unarguably is the most desired fashion product today. Denim is cut & sewn in a diverse variety of attires that are fit for all ages, all seasons and for all occasions. That's what made denim a valuable fashion item and the augmentation in the numbers of customers purchasing it is really evident. Blue jean is probably what one thinks of, when denim is concerned, but the application of denim has actually gone pass the customary trend. And with the evolution of knit structure and comfort in denim, now it is the most preferred category of fabric used in the fashion industry. And no surprise, ten percent of total cotton production of the world is being weaved into denim.In winter season denim is a perfect wear, particularly for the comfort it brings up. And to much delight, it is also fashionable.The jeans, final product from denim fabric are the most popular pants in the clothing arena.But the fashion world is not confined to bottoms and versatile tops are also designed with denim now as you have quite a range of fabrics to choose from. There is no other fabric that provides the fashion designers with so many options to play with. Hundreds of different washes and laundry techniques make hundreds of designs out of the same fabric.As denim is naturally a woven fabric, it sometimes characteristically fails to fulfill specific needs of the conscious and sophisticated customers who are more cognizant about comfort and flexibility. Development of knit denim produced by existing knitting machinery is proving to be a very successful diversification in the denim world. And with both woven and knit structure denim has really advanced to the next level comparing to any other fabric. It's a fabric that has a glorious past and no doubt it has a great future ahead as well.In Bangladesh, Denim collection is available in all type of fashion houses because of its versatility.