

Early winter skin care tips

Here are some tips to transition your skincare routine for winters:

Use a moisturising cleanser

As the temperature plummets, humidity levels also drop, and our skin loses its moisture to the dry air around us. So, during the winter season, switch to a moisturising cleanser that can help to hydrate parched skin, and support the skin's barrier to help protect the skin from the damaging effects of the cold weather. This also helps to wash away the dead skin cells, without leaving the skin feeling tight or dry.

Cleanse your skin

The key to keeping skin clean and free of accumulated dirt is cleansing twice a day, both in the morning and at night. The skin's natural cell turnover process creates debris on the upper layers that need to be removed before applying any other products. Cleansing also increases the blood flow, and aids elimination of toxins.

Vitamin C is a winner for skincare

Vitamin C works effectively during the winter season, and helps combat SPF rays that aren't fully blocked by sunscreen. It is also good for skin pigmentation.

Take care of lips and under-eye skin

Use a lip moisturizer and eye cream.

Follow a nutritious diet

It is always important to complement a winter skin routine with a nutritious and seasonal diet, along with your skincare regime. During this season, eat lots of squashes like butternut and pumpkin that are rich in beta-carotene. This helps to aid cell renewal, regulates skin function, and promotes collagen production.











