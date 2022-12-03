Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Women: How controlling blood sugar benefits your heart

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Women\'s Own Desk

Controlling your blood sugar is one of the best things for women's heart health, along with maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
In many patients with diabetes who have no symptoms, diabetes, particularly when poorly controlled, is already harming their blood vessels and leading to hardening of the arteries, a precursor to heart disease. People may not even realize that they have diabetes until the disease progresses to the point where they have a heart attack.
That's why it's important to be aware of your blood glucose numbers, along with monitoring your overall weight and body fat.
 If your blood sugar is high
Losing weight is the best way to get high blood sugar under control. Food is energy, so if the calories you consume don't get burned off, fat accumulates on your body, particularly in the abdomen, which can cause diabetes. Two effective tactics for helping lose extra pounds and prevent diabetes:
*    Limiting your carbohydrate and sugar intake.
*    Doing heart-pumping, heavy-breathing aerobic exercise.
If you're just getting started with diet changes and exercise, work with your doctor to come up with a combined plan that's best for your needs. Be sure to get your blood glucose levels monitored as recommended.
Treatment can bring type 2 (or adult-onset) diabetes under control before you need insulin, if it is combined with weight loss and changes in lifestyle. This is especially true in those whose glucose levels are in the mild range. Glucose levels that are above normal can be considered a wake-up call.
Women with Diabetes: Heart disease risk
Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes faces an elevated risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems, but women who are younger than 60 - a group often thought of as having a lower danger of heart problems - actually have up to four times the risk of heart disease when they have type 2 diabetes, recent Johns Hopkins research shows.
For this reason, women with high blood glucose levels should take the condition particularly seriously. Adults with poorly controlled diabetes are never too young to have a heart attack or stroke, the experts say.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charity organization provide Afghan women with sewing machines
Early winter skin care tips
Women: How controlling blood sugar benefits your heart
Women entrepreneurs key to accelerate economic growth
Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title
Seven awareness sessions for women in ‘Poshian Conference’
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
Early winter hair care


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft