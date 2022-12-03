Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Home Women's Own

Women entrepreneurs key to accelerate economic growth

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Increasing the number of entrepreneurs, and creating conditions for them to succeed, is essential for a sustainable economic development in our country.
While more women sought and found employment in greater numbers, their participation as entrepreneurs was uneven. Fewer women became entrepreneurs, meaning their potential contributions to job creation, innovation, and economic growth were unrealized.
Today, women remain underrepresented among the ranks of entrepreneurs. In fact, they are half as likely as men to start a business. This discrepancy is not just a gender or a fairness issue-it is an issue of economic growth. By addressing the gender gap in entrepreneurship, policymakers can unleash a wealth of ingenuity and creativity that can spark a new era of entrepreneur-led growth in any country.
Women entrepreneurs bring particular sets of skills that not only set them apart from their male counterparts, but also lend themselves to being successful entrepreneurs.
Women entrepreneurs have a more nuanced view of risk, identifying more strongly than men as financial risk-takers while remaining concerned about "foolhardy risks."
Women display greater ambitions to become serial entrepreneurs than their male counterparts.
More broadly, an increase in the number of women in business leadership positions is correlated with increased business returns and payout ratios.
Nearly half of women entrepreneurs state that a challenge facing their business is the lack of available mentors. Mentorship plays an important role in developing successful entrepreneurs, for both men and women. If women are unable to find mentors, they may fail to reach their full entrepreneurial potential.
However, most of  people are less likely to believe that women have the skills to succeed as entrepreneurs. This perception makes it harder for women entrepreneurs to secure funding. In addition, this cultural assumption that entrepreneurship is a masculine activity might dissuade women from considering entrepreneurship in the first place.
Women face additional pressures due to parenthood that result in lower rates of entrepreneurship.


