Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Md Sazedul Islam

Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title

Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title

Eminent poet, writer and journalist Syeda Rashida Bari has been given 'Sahitto Bidya Binodon' title for her remarkable contribution to the field of literature.   
The award was given to her by Bharat-Bangladesh Sahitto Sanskritic Parishad at Writers' conference and reception to the accomplished people at Kochi Kachar Mela auditorium at Segun Bagicha in the capital.  
Chaired by Acharja Muhammad Nazrul Islam Tamiji, founder president of the Parishad, former Information Secretary Syed Margub Morshed inaugurated the event recently.
Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haque Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of East-West University, was the chief discussant.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Information Advisor of Prime Minister and editor of The Daily Observer, attended as the chief guest.  
Syeda Rashida Bari received a crest and a citation from the chief guest.
A multi-dimensional writer, Syeda Rashida Bari is the author of over 100 books. She is lyricist of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and film.
She is also editor-publisher of the Dhaka-based monthly magazine 'The Swapner Desh'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charity organization provide Afghan women with sewing machines
Early winter skin care tips
Women: How controlling blood sugar benefits your heart
Women entrepreneurs key to accelerate economic growth
Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title
Seven awareness sessions for women in ‘Poshian Conference’
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
Early winter hair care


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft