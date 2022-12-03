

Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Sahitto Bidya Binodon’ title

The award was given to her by Bharat-Bangladesh Sahitto Sanskritic Parishad at Writers' conference and reception to the accomplished people at Kochi Kachar Mela auditorium at Segun Bagicha in the capital.

Chaired by Acharja Muhammad Nazrul Islam Tamiji, founder president of the Parishad, former Information Secretary Syed Margub Morshed inaugurated the event recently.

Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haque Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of East-West University, was the chief discussant.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Information Advisor of Prime Minister and editor of The Daily Observer, attended as the chief guest.

Syeda Rashida Bari received a crest and a citation from the chief guest.

A multi-dimensional writer, Syeda Rashida Bari is the author of over 100 books. She is lyricist of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and film.

She is also editor-publisher of the Dhaka-based monthly magazine 'The Swapner Desh'.















