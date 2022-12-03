Seven awareness sessions for women in ‘Poshian Conference’

Video
Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Report

Pop of Color Limited, established in 2014 working intensively with the goal of the socio-economic development of women and making them self-reliant, has organised an event named 'Poshian  conference  2022' at Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden  in the capital recently.
The conference comprised seven awareness sessions. Mental health awareness for women conducted by Misha Mehjabin, (CEO &amp; Co-Founder of Healthy Bengal), Women's sexual health & family planning conducted by Dr. Farzana Rasheed (Associate Consultant, OBS-Gynecology and Fertility Center Square Hospital Ltd), A consultation on nutritional health conducted by Dr. Samia Tasnim, (Nutritionist Lab Aid Hospital), Guideline on cybercrime and social security was conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Syed Nasirullah Abhi, Makeover & grooming session directed by Farzana Rahman Ipshita (Owner of Blush by Farzana), followed by session of choosing the right career guidance which was directed by Rama Rahman (Senior Journalist and Team Manager BBC World, Dilruba Sumaiya (CEO of Vella Aesthetic), Mahmuda Akhtar Lucky (Additional Superintendent Dhaka Metropolitan Police), Zinnia Huq, (Director- Finance Excellence & BPC Finance Unilever Bangladesh), Marufa Islam Mou (Be Stylish by Mou), and Chaity Farhana Rupa, (Director Oika Foundation), and Empowering the existence of women was directed by Farida Yasmin (Deputy Commissioner, Bangladesh Police), Nusrat Jahan, (Marketing Director Reckitt Benckiser), Maliha Mannan, (Director of Gemcon Group).
Following the knowledge-sharing sessions by renowned speakers, Pop of Color Award program was held. Among the fifty nominees from 10 different categories, ten winners were selected based on the decisions of the jury members.
The program was graced by the chief guest M.A Mannan, Minister of Planning of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. The guest of honour was Major General Susane Giti, and among the special guests, there were Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park, Sangeeta Khan, the Treasurer of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Sangita Ahmed, senior vice president of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present.


