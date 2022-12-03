

The Mystery of Time Travel

There is no obvious reason to travel into the future, because if we did and, for example, brought back some technological wonder and used it in our present, we might cause unknown alterations in the future. What if we took the same device into our past, what changes would we cause in our presentand would we even recognize the changes? The book "The Mystery of Time Travel," from Bangladeshi author Obaidur Rahman, tells the story of the spectacular journey and the possible implications offered by Time Travel.

The book consists of informative chapters, in which the author analyzes many theoretical and issues related to time travel, but manages to keep the technology involved understandable. The five chapters discuss several aspects of time travel,

(1) The various interpretation/understandings/analysis of what exactly time travel is and what it actually signifies from both a scientific and non-technical point of view.

(2) Assorted time travel themed events throughout history, many of which contain mythological as well as scientific aspects.

(3) Our understanding of time itself from a pure scientific and philosophical standpoint,

(4) Various scientific and technological challenges presented by time travel from the perspective of reality and physics, where the issue of the time travel paradox is discussed in detail.

(5) A description of how time travel might actually be possible and what scientific approaches could enable human beings to travel forwards and backwards in time using technology.

A large part of the book takes discusses various significant facets of time travel in the light of modern physics, such as the possibility using black holes and the possibility time travel using Einstein's theory and also from the perspective of Stephen Hawking's ideas, in other words how to convert a wormhole into a time machine. Also considered is the idea that time travel can take place with the help of a spaceship travelling at the speed of light.

Undoubtedly, this book "The Mystery of Time Travel will inspire its readers to search for more information about the fascinating subject-matter. The author's highly informative and easy-to-read account about the science and philosophy of time travel, which is the result his dedicated research, is sure to both inform and enlighten readers on this fascinating topic. Readers can obtain this book by downloading the PDF version from the author's website: (https://independent.academia.edu/ObaidurRahman26) "The Mystery of Time Travel" is the 4th book by Obaidur Rahman and is published by Sleek Publications.

Brian Allan is a UK based author and editor of the Phenomena Magazine

















