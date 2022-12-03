Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

The Mystery of Time Travel

Obaidur Rahman

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Reviewed by Brian Allan

The Mystery of Time Travel

The Mystery of Time Travel

Time is a commonly used word, and from birth to death it affects every single part of our lives, but it has elements that are very difficult to define.  The consequences and anomalies of time continue to mystify us; but there is no escape from its ravages. But what if we could change that; what if we could travel back in time and make changes that might affect the future (and maybe our past) by ensuring that the mistakes and wars that we know happened in our past did not occur? What then?
There is no obvious reason to travel into the future, because if we did and, for example, brought back some technological wonder and used it in our present, we might cause unknown alterations in the future. What if we took the same device into our past, what changes would we cause in our presentand would we even recognize the changes? The book "The Mystery of Time Travel," from Bangladeshi author Obaidur Rahman, tells the story of the spectacular journey and the possible implications offered by Time Travel.
The book consists of informative chapters, in which the author analyzes many theoretical and issues related to time travel, but manages to keep the technology involved understandable. The five chapters discuss several aspects of time travel,
(1) The various interpretation/understandings/analysis of what exactly time travel is and what it actually signifies from both a scientific and non-technical point of view.
(2) Assorted time travel themed events throughout history, many of which contain mythological as well as scientific aspects.
 (3) Our understanding of time itself from a pure scientific and philosophical standpoint,
(4) Various scientific and technological challenges presented by time travel from the perspective of reality and physics, where the issue of the time travel paradox is discussed in detail.
(5) A description of how time travel might actually be possible and what scientific approaches could enable human beings to travel forwards and backwards in time using technology.
A large part of the book takes discusses various significant facets of time travel in the light of modern physics, such as the possibility using black holes and the possibility time travel using Einstein's theory and also from the perspective of Stephen Hawking's ideas, in other words how to convert a wormhole into a time machine. Also considered is the idea that time travel can take place with the help of a spaceship travelling at the speed of light.
Undoubtedly, this book "The Mystery of Time Travel will inspire its readers to search for more information about the fascinating subject-matter. The author's highly informative and easy-to-read account about the science and philosophy of time travel, which is the result his dedicated research, is sure to both inform and enlighten readers on this fascinating topic. Readers can obtain this book by downloading the PDF version from the author's website: (https://independent.academia.edu/ObaidurRahman26) "The Mystery of Time Travel" is the 4th book by Obaidur Rahman and is published by Sleek Publications.
Brian Allan is a UK based author and editor of the Phenomena Magazine


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Philosophy of Modern Song
The Mystery of Time Travel
Being Single in India
India’s Economy from Nehru to Modi
Frontier Stations
BHARAT BIBHAG O MOHAN SHADHINATA SHONGRAM
Between Heaven & Earth
The Fiery Force


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft