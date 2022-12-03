Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Being Single in India

Sarah Lamb

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Reviewed by Ketaki Chowkhani

For women who choose not to marry in India, it's a life of possibilities but also immense challenges
Being Single in India

Being Single in India

Why are you single?' Sarah Lamb's journey into the lives of single women in India begins with a question and the varied answers result in the first book-length academic study of singlehood in India. Singles Studies is an emerging discipline in India, and as Lamb maintains, being single is unusual in the country because living outside the familiar habitus of kinship is not common. As an anthropologist, Lamb's key focus on singlehood is through the lens of kinship.
In her book, Being Single in India: Stories of Gender, Exclusion and Possibility, Lamb examines single women across social classes in Bengal, ranging from the affluent elite to the middle classes, to the impoverished ones. Single women, Lamb notes, offer a valid critique to many things: life, family, gender, sexuality, kinship, propriety, respect, social class, belonging, pleasure etc. Through the book she examines single women's lives in relation to education, work, care, love, sex, motherhood, pleasure, and friendships. She strikes a balance between examining the challenges as well as the possibilities of being single.

Social identity
Lamb also examines the question of social identity and belonging and how single women are in a limbo because of their existence outside kinship structures. She explores these both in regard to rural as well as urban women, who might have all the material comforts and security but might lack in kinship relationships. This lack of natal family leads to a number of things. One among them is fewer housing options beyond the family home. While urban women might find houses in high rises, in rural areas there is no housing for single women.
With the ubiquity of shows like Indian Matchmaking, Lamb's discussion of what makes a woman unmarriageable is poignant and relevant. These range from physical appearance, disability, being accomplished, and higher education. She notes how women who are highly educated, with a PhD, remain single. Lamb says there is a common perception that being highly educated denies a woman her femininity. A fascinating case she discusses is the notion of three genders in China - men, women, and women with PhDs. Citing the Kanyashree programme started by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Lamb notes the role of education in delaying the age of marriage for girls. Affluence, feminism, communication technology and urbanisation have been noted as factors that led to the global rise of singlehood; we can now add education to that list.

The South Asian context
Lamb also examines a particular kind of single woman, culturally specific to South Asia. This is of women who didn't marry because their families needed their income and care. While the women who perform this specific act of 'sacrifice' take pride and pleasure in it, their families just see them as breadwinners.
She also notes how a single woman's sexuality is seen as a threat, leading landlords to deny single women housing. In examining single motherhood (the unwed kind), Lamb notes that it disrupts patrilineality, and must be the reason for excessive pressure on men to marry and carry forward the lineage.
Old age homes become interesting spaces for the possibility of legitimate singlehood. At these homes unmarried women gain respect and status because they are legitimately here. Married women, on the other hand, are seen with pity and bewilderment because, 'why haven't their children looked after them?'
Many women claim a certain independence and autonomy by remaining single where work becomes a means of livelihood and fulfilment beyond marriage. The most hopeful parts of the book come at the end, breaking the deficit narratives about single people. Here, Lamb narrates stories of single women's exploration of fun and enjoyment, which include going out alone, decorating their homes, meeting friends, all the while navigating the public space as a single woman alone. Lamb explains that this ability to choose to remain single is often linked to a cosmopolitan upbringing and education. To all cosmopolitan married women I ask, 'why are you not single'?
Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Philosophy of Modern Song
The Mystery of Time Travel
Being Single in India
India’s Economy from Nehru to Modi
Frontier Stations
BHARAT BIBHAG O MOHAN SHADHINATA SHONGRAM
Between Heaven & Earth
The Fiery Force


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft