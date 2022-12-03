

At the terrace

Being at the terrace and meditating,

A million stars light up the night sky tonight,

Like a blessing from heaven.



I'm standing by the vine-covered railing,

You're lying on the couch,

And you pretend to be busy on the phone.

Though bound by a tie

We are two unrelated beings,

Separated by an invisible wall of pride.



Under the open sky,

I am reminded of some of our monsoon drenched days

I felt the potted plants tremble in the wind.

All of a sudden.

The car horns on the road interrupted the night's silence.



The night is getting darker, the eyelids are heavy

Yet, we wait on the terrace to see the dawn.



