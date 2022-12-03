Video
Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Rubab Abdullah

Being at  the terrace and meditating,
A million stars light up the night sky tonight,
Like a blessing from heaven.

I'm standing by the vine-covered railing,
You're lying on the couch,
And you pretend to be busy on the phone.
Though bound by a tie
We are two unrelated beings,
Separated by an invisible wall of pride.

Under the open sky,
I am reminded of some of our monsoon drenched days
I felt the potted plants tremble in the wind.
All of a sudden.
The car horns on the road interrupted the night's silence.

The night is getting darker, the eyelids are heavy
Yet, we wait on the terrace to see the dawn.

(Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)



