



How stalking my ex helped me hit a jackpot

But trust me I am not lying (well, partly) about hitting a jackpot which is real money. Let's get straight to the story. It was 2 am, the most vulnerable time to miss someone and act like a stupid. Some people can't just hold the urge to send their exes a text simply saying "I miss you" and immediately regretting it even though they vowed not to break the 'Don't text your ex' rule but okay they just did. I mean, that's on them. I don't do this stuff. I know that might sound creepy but I find it safer to google the guy instead. Seems like a win-win situation, no?



And it was another 2AM and I started typing his name with quick hands. It felt like my best friend was peeking over my shoulder and getting mad at me seeing I wasn't following her relationship advice number1- no stalking that dude.



Sorry girl couldn't help it. Besides she wasn't really present there to snatch the phone away and punch me in the face. Whatever, I had to stop feeling guilty. I am in my 20s and people of this age range are very much expected to make stupid mistakes. That's more like a requirement to claim that you are in your 20s.That's what the rulebook says, I guess.

When you type someone's name, it's likely that their LinkedIn profile will pop up first unless the person is a celebrity. For that case you may expect a Wikipedia article followed by other links. So this dude wasn't a movie star and watching someone's LinkedIn profile isn't something to get very emotional about.

The least you could notice if there is any change in the profile picture or they attended another MUN session and were bragging about it. He had a new profile picture which is interesting. And some new ventures on something I really don't understand. Come on, he is a smarty pant since high school. I don't know why I felt good about his achievements. Okay, enough with these unnecessary ex-talks. How exactly that lead me to the fortune?



The story is actually boring from here. I googled MYSELF to see where I stand compared to his very furnished LinkedIn profile. After typing my name, I was already feeling so weird but I have come so far and there's just no going back.



First result was predictable. A boring LinkedIn account I don't regularly use at all (how very shameful of you, Esha!) However, I kept scrolling. There were some articles I wrote for a newspaper God knows how many days ago.



I continue scrolling further. While quickly moving my thumb on the screen, I noticed many random links with loads of Eshas on them. Some read SSC candidates' list from a village, some had the list of tenants in Sadarghat area. Some had attended math Olympiad, the registration paper had another Esha on it. Anyway, they just kept coming. Then suddenly an almost very unnoticeable link of my university came up that had my name there just beneath the title.



Felt funny. I clicked on it. And that was the moment I got a mini size heart attack out of shock. It said I was granted a sort of scholarship from my Department. I double checked my name there, my roll number and everything. Yes, that very much looks like it's me. God, it was a year ago and I almost have no memory of applying to it in the first place. It's cool thinking how the department expects you to be smart enough to look up the notice on their website instead of you showing up at the office asking for further information. You know, that's what we are used to. It really gets tricky for the technologically undeveloped kids born in the 2000s. Who knew it would be Digital Bangladesh after some 21 years? God, that's too early.



Whatever, the money's hot. And that's all I care about now. I hope I don't owe the dude any share of this money, do I?









