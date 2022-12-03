Liberation War from on the ground in Dhaka



Hasan Shaheed A Rahim

An elderly cousin and I tiptoed out of doors at dawn, not aware that a curfew has been clamped for an indefinite period of time.

Little did we know that all that had happened the previous night were one-sided, ruthless and gory.

We reached the Central Shaheed Minar and were shocked to see the three columns representing our pride as Bengalis lay prostrate on the ground as if someone finely sawed them off from their bases.

The drone of a car engine wafted towards us from the direction of Salimullah Muslim Hall and broke our torpor on the desolate road. First, the vehicle looked like a speck but gradually the heavily camouflaged olive green jeep mounted with a light-machine gun came to our full view as it reached us in a crawl. I could see from the corner of my eyes the rugged face of the Pakistani soldier, manning the weapon, peering out of his heavily camouflaged battle helmet. There was certainly the 'tut' 'tut' sound of the machine gun moving two clogs on its rotating wheel to point the nozzle toward us as we walked nonchalantly along the northern wall of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Nurses Hostel clearly hearing every single thump of each other's heart.

Fortunately, by then we came to the turn of the road on the left towards Eden College at Bakshi Bazar (renamed Badrunnessa College in 1974) almost at the same time as the 'devil of death on wheels' crawled past us.

Totally shaken by the experience we had little time to reflect on this miracle happening to us then.

I reckon my cousin's fair complexion, sharp features and impressive height have something to do with our getting a new lease of life on that fateful morning.

The second living soul we saw that morning was an elderly man climbing down the steps of a roadside service latrine at a by-lane near the Hussaini Dalan with a 'lota' in hand.

He constantly muttered expletives at us, taking us for two fleeing Dhaka University residential students, as he rubbed his left hand on a muddy patch of the road to cleanse himself.

We returned home dazed, perturbed and apprehensive of our future.

Like the best of times, the worst of times also come to an end. So did the gruelling nine months of our Liberation War in 1971.

During the post Operation Search Light days, although an eerie disquiet descended on the city, a handful of citizens chose to remain in the capital. We were one of them.

We stay put at our ancestral home in the Old Town throughout the nine months of sheer terror and uncertainty. Our house endowed with a labyrinth of escape routes was best suited for youngsters, who have either joined the Mukti Bahini or are about to make the trek across the border, to pass nights without the mortal fear of being rounded up in nocturnal raids by the Pakistan military.

Our daily lives revolved around playing hide and seek with the Pakistan military machine, playing cards, smoking cigarettes with impunity and dissecting news of neighbours and relatives moving out to 'safer places' away from the capital in the initial days of our War of Liberation. One or two such stories of partings broke our hearts into smithereens.

But those feelings were transitory as with the passage of time the transistor radio became our constant companion for gathering news of the battlefronts from the Sadhin Bangla Betar Kendro transmissions, and other foreign outlets.

Interestingly, whatever Anwar Behzad said during the day time about the ongoing guerrilla war in the breakaway wing on Radio Pakistan Karachi was dispelled by Debdullal Bondopadhya in the evening news broadcast on All India Radio Calcutta.

At home, we entertained visiting friends, acquaintances, friends' friends or even complete strangers, who dropped in from time to time throughout the nine months, with no questions asked.

Mutual distrust reigned supreme during those tumultuous days. Brother's suspected brothers and parents suspected their grown up children. Suspicion was the order of the day. Listening to the news on radio was a treat.

My dad's younger brother, an advocate of the Supreme Court and a close associate of Mian Momtaz Doulatana, a Pakistani politician, was the president of his political party in the Eastern wing.

Liberation War from on the ground in Dhaka

One fine morning in October a stranger of my age came calling. He introduced himself as a friend of a school friend of mine.

During refreshment he admonished us not to sleep in the room so close to the main road to avoid being picked up by the occupation forces at night. He left our house post haste after lunch the same day.

We didn't act immediately on his advice partly because we considered ourselves safe from such raids by the occupation forces or from the Mukti Bahini, because by then we had also established ourselves as a safe house for those who took up arms to end the occupation.

That very night I and my younger brother were literally thrown off our beds by a deafening explosion that blew away part of the facade of our house.

Immediately my uncle swung into action and called the Dacca Cantonment to send a forensic team to sift through the debris to find evidences to arrest the perpetrators and in no time a team of Pakistan army officers arrived and inspected the wreck.

Listening to their weird explanations, as to how it all happened and what they are going to do about it, I frowned as I stood on the opposite side of the road close to a Bengali police officer, the then Officer-in-Charge of the Kotwali Police Station. Rather confused by my reaction the police officer took upon himself to prove his patriotism towards Pakistan and asked me for my identity. Being told who I was he assured me that the culprits will soon be caught and shall be meted out exemplary punishment. "It's just a matter of time," he asserted.

I don't know what prompted me to act as I did on that night. I squeezed the police officers left palm with my right hand and whispered in his ear, "Better watch your words! You don't know what's coming." while still holding his hand standing so close to the bunch of trigger-happy Pakistani army men. The dim street light did not show if the poor fellow became pale or not but I felt he was cringing in fear.

The following afternoon the OC came to our house in civilian clothes and wept like a child begging apology for what he had said last night and gave hundreds of excuses for saying so. He only left after being assured (albeit without any authority) that no action will be taken against him and we also did not let him leave without partaking a cup of evening tea with us.

It goes without saying that life in Dhaka city was far from normal when the guerrilla war was raging across the country in 1971.

We the youngsters in the city got liberated from the traditional strictures imposed by our elders well before the country wrenched its freedom from the hands of the marauding Pakistani occupation forces.

Each day had a surprise in store for us. Be it in the form of sighting someone, who in her Sunday-best caught your fancy a few years ago at a wedding ceremony, hanging washed linen on the clothesline on a neighbour's veranda one fine morning donning ordinary salwar-kameez and looking as attractive, but disappearing the next day not to be seen again, or the thrill of stealing bottle gourds from the trellis on the backyard of a neighbour's abandoned house.

Conversely, for the first time, you feel something good about the war and your mind gets hyper active giving shapes to your wildest fantasies.

However, all these were very short lived as there were other serious chores to attend to, like accompanying a visitor to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital to remove a shard of tin implanted in his cheek, he said he sustained while taking refuge in a cow-shed during a vicious midnight Pakistan Army raid at his village home a couple of months ago.

Even today I get goose bumps thinking how lucky we were on that November day in 1971.

A young Bengali DMCH doctor came towards us flanked by a Pakistani Captain of the army medical corps. The Bengali doctor waited in front of us until the Army doctor finished giving him instructions in an admixture of English and Urdu about a serious patient at the Casualty Ward of the hospital and left us to our relief.

The Bengali doctor brandished an X-Ray plate from behind and whispered, "It's too risky to get this thing out here in this hospital. Here is an address in Mugda, get it removed there. And leave this place at once."

It was only then I came to know that it was a hand grenade splinter that got lodged in my companion's cheek during a botched attempt on the life of a spiritual leader, an active collaborator of the occupation forces in Vikrampur.

The writer is Joint News Editor, The Daily Observer



















