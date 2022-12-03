Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) and Pat Cummins leave the field after getting the West Indies all out for 283 runs during the 3rd day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on December 2, 2022. photo: AFP

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) and Pat Cummins leave the field after getting the West Indies all out for 283 runs during the 3rd day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on December 2, 2022. photo: AFP

PERTH, DEC 2: Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth Friday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their lead to a commanding 344.
The visitors were dismissed for 283 in the final session on day three after the hosts declared their first innings at 598-4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
David Warner, on 17, and Labuschagne, on three, then hammered home Australia's advantage after they opted against the follow on to bat again, with Usman Khawaja the only casualty, out for five as they reached 29-1.
"You always bowl better when you're slightly fresher, there's really not too many instances where the follow on is realistic," said skipper Cummins in explaining the decision to bat again.
"I felt like all the guys stuck to it really well today. Even the first session, we didn't really get rewards but I felt we were in it. Happy everyone stuck at it," he added.
The West Indies, who have not won a Test on Australian soil in 25 years, started on 74-0 and made it to lunch with the loss of just debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 51 and with Nkrumah Bonner retiring hurt after a blow to the head from a Cameron Green delivery.
But Cummins bowled fellow skipper and dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite for 64 soon after the break -- his 200th Test wicket -- and the momentum swung back in Australia's favour.
Three wickets fell in the second session before Mitchell Starc took the new ball and proved almost unplayable, removing Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva in four deliveries.
Green was thrown into the cauldron for his second spell and accounted for the stubborn Shamarh Brooks, Bonner's concussion substitute, as they lost 6-38.
Cummins took 3-34 and Starc 3-51, but Australia also bowled an incredible 27 leg byes among 38 extras.
"Have 300 plus runs as a lead, it might be a bit out of our reach to get a win," admitted Brooks.
"So at this point we need to just try and restrict them as much as possible. Realistically, I think we can last three to four sessions (batting for a draw). I think that is what they will give us."
Brathwaite and debutant Chanderpaul son of West Indies great Shivnarine had negotiated 25 hostile overs before stumps on Thursday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female athletes in crosshairs for online abuse
Australia's Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble
Ponting taken to hospital in Perth Test health scare
Argentina back on track in World Cup roller coaster
Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score
Germany crash out of World Cup
3 matches of National Basketball decided in opener
Zakir ton helps Bangladesh-A salvage a draw


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft