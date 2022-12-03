Argentina back on track in World Cup roller coaster

DOHA, DEC 2: It has been a roller coaster ride for Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, but after veering off the rails early on, Lionel Messi's team are firmly back on track.

Despite losing their first match in one of the great World Cup upsets against Saudi Arabia, the two-time former winners still bounced back to win Group C and now face a favourable last 16 draw against outsiders Australia.

It was a dramatic turnaround for one of the pre-tournament favourites following the doom and gloom that met their opening result.

"I think we're back to being the team we used to be" before the Saudi loss, said goalscorer Alexis Mac Allister following Wednesday's 2-0 win over Poland.

But had Argentina ever really stopped being themselves?

Argentina came into the World Cup on a 36-match winning run and on the brink of equalling the unbeaten world record.

But after a fast start against the Saudis in which Messi gave them a 10th minute lead from the penalty spot, their fortunes quickly unravelled.

Three times in the first half they had the ball in the net only to see an offside call go against them.

Then two goals in five minutes at the start of the second half took their legs out from under them.

Suddenly, Argentina were facing the very real prospect of crashing out in the group stages.

And even though they won their next two matches 2-0 against Mexico and Poland, it was not always convincing.

- Never worried -

Argentina looked clueless in the first half against Mexico, unable to break down the low defensive line with a back five.

It was only after Messi found space and fired in brilliantly from just outside the box that the Albiceleste started to exert their authority.

And while they dominated from start to finish against Poland, Messi did miss a first-half penalty, meaning they reached half time with the nervy game still goalless.

It might seem that Argentina squeaked through and many questioned following their Saudi defeat whether the South American giants' prowess had been overestimated.

But if truth be told, they have only lost once in 39 matches and barring that crazy five minutes at the start of the second half against Saudi Arabia, they have hardly experienced a worrying moment at their end of the pitch in Qatar.

Coach Lionel Scaloni was certainly never worried.

"We'll pick ourselves up and win the (next) two games," Scaloni said after the Saudi defeat, a match he insisted they deserved to win.

"In the first half we played well and could have gone 2-0 up, but in two instants the game changed." -AFP











