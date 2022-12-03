Video
Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (L) and teammate Abdullah Shafique (C) run between the wicket during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 2, 2022. photo: AFP



RAWALPINDI, DEC 2: Pakistan batted cautiously to reach 108 without loss at tea Friday on the second day of the opening Test against England, but still need another 350 to avoid the follow on.
Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten on 52 and 54 respectively as Pakistan replied to England's 657 on a flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.
Haq, who scored a century in each innings on the same pitch in a Test against Australia in March, pushed spinner Jack Leach for two to complete 1,000 runs in his 17th Test.
Shafique, who also scored a hundred against Australia in the March test, cracked two boundaries to reach his fifth half-century in his eighth Test, highlighting his rapid progress.
Haq followed suit soon after, taking a single off Joe Root for his fifth half-century.
Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 -- one of four centurions in the innings.
Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.
Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets -- the most by a bowler on a Test debut.
Previously, Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv conceded 222 against India in Colombo in 2010.
England's total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.
On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia's 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.
Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.
The three-match Test series is England's first in Pakistan for 17 years, having declined to tour in the interim because of security fears.    -AFP


