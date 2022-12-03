3 matches of National Basketball decided in opener

Three matches of the 29th National Basketball Championship have been decided on the opening day (Friday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur, said a Bangladesh Basketball Federation's (BBF) press release.

In the day's opening matches, Chattogarm district beat Khulna district by 72-17 points, Dinajpur district defeated Gazipur district by 32-29 points and Rajshahi district overpowered Jessore district by 52-23 points.

Earlier, BBF's general secretary and South Asian Basketball Association's secretary general AK Sarkar formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest. -BSS



























