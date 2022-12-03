Zakir ton helps Bangladesh-A salvage a draw

Zakir Hasan hammered an excellent 173 as Bangladesh A held India A for a draw in the first four-day game at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

Resuming the day on 172-1 and with a deficit of 181 runs, Zakir led the side to the safety as the second string Bangladesh played out the whole day to force the visiting side for a draw. When the bails were drawn for the final day, Bangladesh A were 341-9.

Zakir's 173 came off 402 balls and with the help of 16 fours and three sixes. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 77 off 187 with 10 fours. The duo shared 148-run for the second wicket partnership to help the side fight back into the game.

Earlier, being sent to bat first, Bangladesh A were shot out of just 112 in the first innings. India A then piled up 465-5 and declared the innings, taking a huge 353 runs lead.

The touring party declared the innings, giving Bangladesh A five sessions to survive. However the home side was able to hit back and survived those tough five sessions to deny India A the victory. -BSS









