Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Belgium coach to leave job after World Cup exit

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

DOHA, DEC 2: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his job after his side were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on Thursday.
The 49-year-old had been in charge since 2016 and his contract was due to run out after the tournament.
"That was my last game with the national team, I can't carry on," Martinez said at his post-match press conference. "It's the time for me to accept that this is the last game."
Martinez led Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals last year.
But his ageing side could not replicate that form in Qatar, crashing out after scoring just one goal in three games.
The Spaniard said he was always planning to leave after the World Cup.
"That was the end, whatever would happen, whether we were world champions, whether we went out in the group stage," he said.
"It's got nothing to do with being eliminated in the group stage.
"Since 2018 I had many opportunities to leave, take jobs at club level, but I wanted to be loyal. I don't resign, it's the end of my contract."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female athletes in crosshairs for online abuse
Australia's Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble
Ponting taken to hospital in Perth Test health scare
Argentina back on track in World Cup roller coaster
Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score
Germany crash out of World Cup
3 matches of National Basketball decided in opener
Zakir ton helps Bangladesh-A salvage a draw


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft