Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:34 AM
Home Sports

India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Liton named Bangladesh captain for ODIs

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ODI skipper and opening batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of home series against India starting tomorrow due to a groin injury as another opener Liton Das named the stand-in captain for the three-match ODI series.
"Liton is one of the experienced players in the side and has demonstrated his leadership qualities earlier," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Friday.
"It is the most unfortunate to lose Tamim for this very important series due to injury. Under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batter in this format," Younus stated about Tamim's unavailability.
Three names were heard as acting captain in case of Tamim's absence. Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Liton Das. BCB goes with Liton. Liton is the 15th ODI captain of Bangladesh who is going to make his debut as captain in the format tomorrow.
The stalwart is the current vice-captain of Bangladesh Test side and led the Tigers in one T20i last year in Auckland against New Zealand.
Liton represented Red and Greens in 57 ODIs and scored 1835 runs so far since making his debut in 2015 against the same opponents. He also holds the highest individual ODI score by a Bangladeshi batter when he hit 176 against Zimbabwe.
The first two ODIs will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on December 4 and 7 while the third and final match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10.

Bangladesh ODI Squad:
Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan.


