Visitors concede massive defeat after batting failure

Bangladesh Women's tour of NZ Bangladesh national women's cricket lost their first of the three-match WT20i series on Friday in and against hosts New Zealand by 132-run big margin.

Whiteferns won the toss and opted to bat first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The home divas posted a mammoth total of 164 runs from stipulated 20 overs losing three wickets. Captain Sophie Devine's 45 off 34, Suzie Bates's 41 off 33,Maddy Green's unbeaten 36 off 23 and Amelia Kerr's 27 off 21 help New Zealand to build the sky scrapper.

Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter shared three New Zealand's wickets among them.

Chasing 166-run's target, none of the Bangladesh batters could stand against Kiwi bowlers as they were bowled out for 32 runs. The highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter was six from the bat of Ritu.

It was the lowest WT20i total for Bangladesh after 30 against Pakistan in 2018.

The next WT20i matches are scheduled to take place on December 4 and 7 while the ODIs will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 respectively.














