Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Samurai spirit: Japan explodes with World Cup joy

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Japan's midfielder #08 Ritsu Doan (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. photo: AFP

Japan's midfielder #08 Ritsu Doan (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. photo: AFP

TOKYO, DEC 2: As the final whistle blew on Japan's shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of.
"Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!", they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular "Vamos Nippon" football chant and waving the country's flag.
Dressed in their team's blue kit, some with hats against the morning cold, the revellers mingled with commuters in suits on their way to work.
But the party atmosphere was unmistakable, with fans jumping up and down and rushing into the crossing, as police tried to corral the crowds with yellow caution tape.
"I thought this game would be a bit tough," said 36-year-old Munehiro Hashimoto, dressed in a Japan jersey, with blue and silver tinsel around his shoulders.
He had spared no effort with his outfit, topping it with a makeshift blue samurai helmet emblazoned with "must win" and "samurai spirit" on either side.
"It started at four in the morning (in Japan), so I was watching it at home. Then they won, so I rushed out here. We did it!"
Fans danced and cheered, high-fiving strangers and posing for photos taken by amused workers on their way to the office. Among those partying was a comedian who goes by the stage name Junya Nito and is known for his impersonation of Japan player Junya Ito.
"It was really wonderful today," he told AFP, holding a World Cup trophy replica along with a group of fellow comedian footballer impersonators.
"I wanted to see him (Ito) score. He's saving it for the finals!" "Japan are becoming really strong," he added.
"We have many members now who are performing at the premier level. We see the quality (of the team) is improving, and now finally they proved it."
The celebrations weren't limited to the streets, with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeting his "joy" at the result and praise for coach Hajime Moriyasu and his team.
"Coach Moriyasu and the players achieved this wonderful result in the biggest and most critical match of all time under enormous pressure," he wrote.
"I would like to express my sincere respect for the team's spirited effort."
He also called Moriyasu, who had come under pressure following Japan's dismal 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.
"All of Japan is feeling the excitement," Kishida told Moriyasu. "You gave us courage and energy."
Japanese newspapers printed special morning editions that attracted crowds of commuters, with the Yomiuri Shimbun running the headline: "Japan advances to the final 16, Spain destroyed."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female athletes in crosshairs for online abuse
Australia's Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble
Ponting taken to hospital in Perth Test health scare
Argentina back on track in World Cup roller coaster
Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score
Germany crash out of World Cup
3 matches of National Basketball decided in opener
Zakir ton helps Bangladesh-A salvage a draw


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft