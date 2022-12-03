Argentina faces Australia in round of 16 today

Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:34 AM
Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
MAHTAB UDDIN

A fan of Argentina watches a live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Francisco Seeber square, Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2022. photo: AFP

The knockout round begins today (Saturday) as Group-A champion the Netherlands will take on the Group-B runner-up United States of America in the first match of Round of 16 at 9:00 pm at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha's suburb Al Rayyan, a suburb of Doha in Qatar.
After a few hours, the Group-C champion Argentina will meet Group-D runner-up Australia at 1:00 am after Saturday midnight at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan city.
As this is the knockout round, whoever loses the match will face immediate elimination. On the contrary, the winners of the two matches will face each other in the first quarterfinal match to be played on December 9, Friday.
In the group round, the Netherlands had a flying start with a 2-0 win over Senegal before playing a 1-1 tie with Ecuador. The Netherlands stormed into the next round following a 2-0 victory over the host Qatar in the last group match on 29 November. Opponent USA had suffered a 1-1 tie against Wales in its first match in Group-B and also suffered a goalless draw with England in the second match before managing a 1-0 win over Iran in the last match to seal the round of 16.
From 1998 to 2015, these two (Netherlands and USA) faced each other five times. However, they met last time seven years ago in a FIFA International friendly match in June 2015 where the American boys managed a 4-3 hard-fought win over the opponents.
Argentina from Group-C had a surprising defeat by Saudi Arabia in its first match by a 1-2 margin. The Argentine boys then returned to the game with a 2-0 win over the Mexican rivals and secured the next round as the group champion with a 2-0 win against Poland in the last group match. Australia came from Group-D as runner-up following a 1-4 defeat to France, a 1-0 win over Tunisia, and a 1-0 win over Denmark.

From July 1988 to September 2007, Argentina and Australia met a total of seven times where the South American team won five times and the Oceanian team won once. The other match was a tie. They first engaged in the Bicentennial Gold Cup in 1988 where Australia celebrated a 4-1 win which was the only win over Argentina ever celebrated. These two met for the last time almost 15 years ago in a FIFA International match in 2007 where the Argentine boys found a 1-0 win.
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar had gone to the next level with the round of 16 beginning today. Each and every day, one team will move to the quarterfinals while eliminating one in each match. With Germany eliminated from the group round, some of the colours of the world cup have surely fade away.









