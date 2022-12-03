Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:34 AM
China further relaxes Covid rules after protests

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

BEIJING, Dec 2: Cities across China further unwound Covid restrictions Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.
Anger and frustration with China's hardline pandemic response spilled onto the streets last weekend in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades.
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother the protests, deploying a heavy police presence, and boosting online censorship and surveillance of the population.
A number of cities have also begun loosening Covid restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing requirements -- a tedious mainstay of life under Beijing's stringent zero-Covid policy.
But sporadic localised clashes have continued to flare up.
Social media footage posted Thursday night and geolocated by AFP showed dozens of people clashing with health workers in white hazmat suits outside a middle school in Yicheng, in central China's Hubei province.
The author of the post said people in the video were parents of students who had tested positive for the virus and had been taken to central quarantine.
In one video, parents are seen kneeling in front of the school gate, pleading to take their children home, and another video showed at least a dozen police officers at the scene.
Signs have emerged of a possible shift in the policy of sending positive cases to central quarantine.
An analysis by state-run newspaper People's Daily on Friday quoted a number of health experts supporting local government moves to allow positive cases to quarantine at home, which would be a marked departure from current rules.
When called on Friday, some officials from local communities in the Chaoyang district of Beijing said that people who tested positive there would no longer have to go to central quarantine.
Authorities in the southern factory hub of Dongguan on Thursday said that those who meet "specific conditions" should be allowed to quarantine at home. They did not specify what those conditions would be.
And the southern tech hub of Shenzhen on Wednesday rolled out a similar policy.
Central government officials have signalled that a broader relaxation of zero-Covid policy could be in the works.
Speaking at the National Health Commission Wednesday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the Omicron variant was weakening and vaccination rates were improving, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.    -AFP






