Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

US-led forces resume normal patrols in Syria

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

RMEILAN, Dec 2: A US-led coalition fighting jihadists resumed regular patrols in Kurdish-held areas of northeast Syria on Friday after earlier Turkish air strikes, an AFP correspondent and a Kurdish military source said.
Patrols were reduced following the Turkish strikes that began on November 20 in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria and Iraq, in response to a deadly Istanbul bombing that Ankara blamed on Kurdish groups.
The Kurds denied responsibility.
Hundreds of American troops are in Syria as part of the fight against remnants of the Islamic State group jihadists.
Two four-vehicle patrols bearing US flags set off separately from a base in Rmeilan in Hasakeh province, the AFP correspondent said.
A vehicle belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accompanied each convoy, which travelled in different directions towards Syria's borders.
"The international coalition in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces resumed its usual patrols in northeast Syria following a reduction due to Turkish strikes in the area," a Kurdish military source told AFP.
The source requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter.
The usual 20 weekly patrols had dropped to around five or six following the Turkish strikes, which Ankara said it carried out with aircraft and drones.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses
Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent
US brands South Asian jihadists as terrorists
News
China further relaxes Covid rules after protests
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
US-led forces resume normal patrols in Syria
All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft