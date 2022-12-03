Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran takes CM Elahi on board as PTI ponders ‘dissolution’ plan

IHC explains reason for pardoning Imran in contempt case

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LAHORE, Dec 2: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Thursday met to apparently review their options to dissolve the provincial assembly in Punjab, amid reports that a group of PTI lawmakers was asking the party chief to put the dissolution plans on hold.
The meeting between the former prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader came amid speculations that there was a difference of opinion between the two parties over the plan to dissolve the assembly - a plan announced by Mr Khan at a charged rally in Rawalpindi on Nov 26.
Rumour mills started churning after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told media that Mr Khan had consulted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Khan on Monday and would meet the Punjab CM the next day. However, the meeting did not materialise on Tuesday, giving rise to speculations. CM Elahi's camp, however, had stated that the meeting with Mr Khan had been scheduled for Thursday.
But before meeting Imran Khan, CM Elahi met PTI leader Pervez Khattak, which further fuelled speculations surrounding the planned dissolution of the provincial assemblies.
Apparently, the CM apprised the PTI stalwart about issues pertaining to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. It may be noted that this was the second meeting between the two in recent days.
To put all rumours to rest, Mr Elahi said after meeting the former premier that he stood firm with Imran Khan and would not hesitate for a moment to dissolve the assembly on Mr Khan's call. His son, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, echoed similar sentiments.
Meanwhile, after about a gap of two months, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement that explained reasons for pardoning PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt proceedings over his threatening speech against a woman judge.
An IHC larger bench comprising former chief justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar had taken up the contempt of court case against Mr Khan.
Justice Minallah was elevated to the Supreme Court earlier last month. He, however, authored the judgement before assuming the office of Supreme Court judge. Other members gave their inputs later on.    -DAWN






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, S Korea, Japan impose fresh sanctions on N Korea
Ukraine war shows Europe ‘not strong enough’: Finnish PM
Imran takes CM Elahi on board as PTI ponders ‘dissolution’ plan
Guard shot in ‘assassination attempt’ at Pakistan’s Kabul embassy
‘Natural allies’: Israel president on relationship with India
Our position not passive on Russia-Ukraine war: India at UN
‘None of China’s business’: US on joint military exercises with India
Biden, Macron pledge US-French alliance on Ukraine, democracy


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft