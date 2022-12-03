Imran takes CM Elahi on board as PTI ponders ‘dissolution’ plan

LAHORE, Dec 2: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Thursday met to apparently review their options to dissolve the provincial assembly in Punjab, amid reports that a group of PTI lawmakers was asking the party chief to put the dissolution plans on hold.

The meeting between the former prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader came amid speculations that there was a difference of opinion between the two parties over the plan to dissolve the assembly - a plan announced by Mr Khan at a charged rally in Rawalpindi on Nov 26.

Rumour mills started churning after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told media that Mr Khan had consulted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Khan on Monday and would meet the Punjab CM the next day. However, the meeting did not materialise on Tuesday, giving rise to speculations. CM Elahi's camp, however, had stated that the meeting with Mr Khan had been scheduled for Thursday.

But before meeting Imran Khan, CM Elahi met PTI leader Pervez Khattak, which further fuelled speculations surrounding the planned dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

Apparently, the CM apprised the PTI stalwart about issues pertaining to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. It may be noted that this was the second meeting between the two in recent days.

To put all rumours to rest, Mr Elahi said after meeting the former premier that he stood firm with Imran Khan and would not hesitate for a moment to dissolve the assembly on Mr Khan's call. His son, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, echoed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, after about a gap of two months, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement that explained reasons for pardoning PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt proceedings over his threatening speech against a woman judge.

An IHC larger bench comprising former chief justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar had taken up the contempt of court case against Mr Khan.

Justice Minallah was elevated to the Supreme Court earlier last month. He, however, authored the judgement before assuming the office of Supreme Court judge. Other members gave their inputs later on. -DAWN









