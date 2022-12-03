Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Guard shot in ‘assassination attempt’ at Pakistan’s Kabul embassy

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

KABUL, Dec 2: A security guard was wounded Friday by shots fired at Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "an assassination attempt" on the head of the mission.
"I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," Sharif   tweeted.
Although Pakistan does not officially recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, it kept its embassy open even as the hardline Islamists took over in August last year, and maintains a full diplomatic mission.
An embassy official told AFP a lone attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing".
"The ambassador and all the other staff are safe, but we are not going outside of the embassy building as a precaution," he said.
A spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said they strongly condemned the "failed attack".
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul," it said in a statement.
"Security agencies will investigate this incident seriously. After identifying the perpetrators, they will be punished according to law."    -AFP









