Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Natural allies’: Israel president on relationship with India

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

JERUSALEM, Dec 2: India and Israel are "natural allies" who are united by a fundamental commitment to the democratic ideals upon which they were founded, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said, as he made a rare appearance at an exhibition here featuring Indian deities and temple rituals.
Herzog attended a cultural event at the Israel Museum on Thursday evening to inaugurate the new exhibition titled 'Body of Faith: Sculpture from the National Museum of India.' He called the exhibition a byproduct of the growing friendship between the two countries.
"India and Israel are natural allies, united by a fundamental commitment to the democratic ideals upon which both our nations were founded. Yet this evening transcends politics, commerce - even diplomacy," he said.
"This evening shines a light on our shared humanity while paying tribute to the rich history and cultural legacy of the Indian people," Herzog, who made a rare appearance because of "his love for India", said.
"This exhibition, literally 'spirit within matter' in Hebrew, is yet another byproduct of the growing friendship between the Indian and Israeli nations and a reflection of the deep resonance of arts and culture that our nations share," the Israeli President emphasised.
The display features 14 exquisite large-scale Indian sculptures created between the fourth and thirteenth centuries, some on loan from the National Museum in New Delhi and some from the Israel Museum's collection, a spokesperson for the Israel museum told PTI.    -PTI







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, S Korea, Japan impose fresh sanctions on N Korea
Ukraine war shows Europe ‘not strong enough’: Finnish PM
Imran takes CM Elahi on board as PTI ponders ‘dissolution’ plan
Guard shot in ‘assassination attempt’ at Pakistan’s Kabul embassy
‘Natural allies’: Israel president on relationship with India
Our position not passive on Russia-Ukraine war: India at UN
‘None of China’s business’: US on joint military exercises with India
Biden, Macron pledge US-French alliance on Ukraine, democracy


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft