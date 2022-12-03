‘Natural allies’: Israel president on relationship with India

JERUSALEM, Dec 2: India and Israel are "natural allies" who are united by a fundamental commitment to the democratic ideals upon which they were founded, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said, as he made a rare appearance at an exhibition here featuring Indian deities and temple rituals.

Herzog attended a cultural event at the Israel Museum on Thursday evening to inaugurate the new exhibition titled 'Body of Faith: Sculpture from the National Museum of India.' He called the exhibition a byproduct of the growing friendship between the two countries.

"India and Israel are natural allies, united by a fundamental commitment to the democratic ideals upon which both our nations were founded. Yet this evening transcends politics, commerce - even diplomacy," he said.

"This evening shines a light on our shared humanity while paying tribute to the rich history and cultural legacy of the Indian people," Herzog, who made a rare appearance because of "his love for India", said.

"This exhibition, literally 'spirit within matter' in Hebrew, is yet another byproduct of the growing friendship between the Indian and Israeli nations and a reflection of the deep resonance of arts and culture that our nations share," the Israeli President emphasised.

The display features 14 exquisite large-scale Indian sculptures created between the fourth and thirteenth centuries, some on loan from the National Museum in New Delhi and some from the Israel Museum's collection, a spokesperson for the Israel museum told PTI. -PTI












