Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Our position not passive on Russia-Ukraine war: India at UN

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 2: India is speaking to both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has said, asserting that New Delhi's position has not been "passive" on the war.
The President of the Security Council for December said India has taken the side of peace and favours de-escalation through diplomacy and dialogue.
India on Thursday assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December, during which it will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism.
The Presidency will bring the curtains down on India's two-year tenure as an elected non-permanent member of the powerful UN organ.
Responding to a question at a press briefing here on Thursday, Ms Kamboj asserted that New Delhi shares an important relationship with Moscow.
"India is too big a country. It stands tall and proud on its own. In the course of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been very clear and consistent right from the outset. We have spoken in one voice that we are for peace. Peace is also a side and we favor diplomacy and dialogue," Ms Kamboj said.
Ms Kamboj was responding to remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that NATO was trying to drag India into what he called an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese alliance and on India's relations with Russia and the West during the Ukraine war.
She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are "speaking to both sides".
"We are among the few countries, dare I say, which are speaking to both sides," she said, adding that PM Modi's comment that "this is not an era of war" has received global acceptance and even found its way into the G20 declaration that was recently adopted in Bali.
India has been very mindful of the humanitarian situation and has shipped 12 medical consignments to Ukraine and given financial assistance to build educational institutions, she said.
"At the same time, we do have a relationship with Russia, an important relationship with Russia. And as far as the relationship with the United States is concerned, it's a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has never been closer, tighter, or stronger than it is today," she said.
When asked if India does not feel like NATO is trying to drag it into an anti-Russian or anti-Chinese alliance, Ms Kamboj said, "I've just answered your question. We are a country that stands tall and proud and stands tall and proud on its own." On India's approach as the UNSC President towards dealing with the issue of Ukraine, she said: "we will continue to engage with all parties".
"I think that is one of our strengths and it has been recognised as one of our strengths that we are a voice of moderation, a voice of reason and a bridge-builder. And we will walk the talk in the December presidency," Ms Kamboj said.    -PTI






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, S Korea, Japan impose fresh sanctions on N Korea
Ukraine war shows Europe ‘not strong enough’: Finnish PM
Imran takes CM Elahi on board as PTI ponders ‘dissolution’ plan
Guard shot in ‘assassination attempt’ at Pakistan’s Kabul embassy
‘Natural allies’: Israel president on relationship with India
Our position not passive on Russia-Ukraine war: India at UN
‘None of China’s business’: US on joint military exercises with India
Biden, Macron pledge US-French alliance on Ukraine, democracy


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft