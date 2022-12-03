Biden, Macron pledge US-French alliance on Ukraine, democracy



French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden toast during a state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 1. photo : AFP

Following lengthy Oval Office talks they also signaled they'd calmed the waters on a burgeoning US-EU trade dispute.

Addressing a joint press conference on the second day of Macron's rare state visit to Washington, both leaders emphasized their desire to forge a powerful transatlantic alliance supporting democracy -- and facing down Russia and China.

On Ukraine, Biden said, "We reaffirm that France and the United States together, with all our NATO allies and the European Union and the G7, stand as strong as ever against Russia's brutal war."

The US leader also said that he would be ready to meet with Putin but only "if he is looking for a way to end the war."

It was Biden's strongest suggestion so far that he would be prepared to sit down with Putin, but Macron said they both agreed "we will never urge the Ukrainians to make a compromise that will not be acceptable for them."

The state visit -- the first such formal occasion since Biden took office in January 2021 -- symbolized how Washington and Paris have buried last year's bitter spat over the way Australia pulled out of a French submarine deal in favor of acquiring US nuclear subs instead. -AFP









WASHINGTON, Dec 2: US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron emerged from White House talks Thursday pledging to close ranks in helping Ukraine and pressuring Russia's Vladimir Putin to make peace.Following lengthy Oval Office talks they also signaled they'd calmed the waters on a burgeoning US-EU trade dispute.Addressing a joint press conference on the second day of Macron's rare state visit to Washington, both leaders emphasized their desire to forge a powerful transatlantic alliance supporting democracy -- and facing down Russia and China.On Ukraine, Biden said, "We reaffirm that France and the United States together, with all our NATO allies and the European Union and the G7, stand as strong as ever against Russia's brutal war."The US leader also said that he would be ready to meet with Putin but only "if he is looking for a way to end the war."It was Biden's strongest suggestion so far that he would be prepared to sit down with Putin, but Macron said they both agreed "we will never urge the Ukrainians to make a compromise that will not be acceptable for them."The state visit -- the first such formal occasion since Biden took office in January 2021 -- symbolized how Washington and Paris have buried last year's bitter spat over the way Australia pulled out of a French submarine deal in favor of acquiring US nuclear subs instead. -AFP