Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi

Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 2: Popularity of dragon fruit farming is increasing in the district.
According to field sources, farmers have been interested in dragon fruit cultivation as it is cost-effective but good yielding fruit. Like other parts of the country, the dragon fruit farming has increased two times in Rajshahi.
Dragon fruits are being farmed in different colour particularly in red, white and yellow. But red dragon is cultivated mostly.
Dragon fruits are useful for human consumption. That is why dragon farming has gained popularity.
The fruit enhances disease-prevention capacity. It contains vitamins and anti-oxidant. It also controls sugar and reduces risks of cancer and diabetes.
One cup dragon fruit juice contains calorie 136 gram, protein 3 gram, iron 8 per cent, magnesium 18 per cent, Vitamin-C 9 per cent and Vitamin-E 4 per cent.
Fruit seller Rafiq in the city said, at first this fruit was not so popular, but now it has gained demand; both red and white dragon fruits are popular are popular.
Consumer Nizamuddin said, the bright colour of the fruit has attracted him; as the fruit is highly nutritious, he is used to purchase it frequently. Dragon fruit is very favourite to children, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi
New body of Nandail AL formed
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
169 detained on different charges in seven districts
Increasing education budget stressed in Gaibandha
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Bauphal
Date juice extraction begins at Fulbari
Eight people found dead in seven districts


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft