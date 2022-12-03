

Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi

According to field sources, farmers have been interested in dragon fruit cultivation as it is cost-effective but good yielding fruit. Like other parts of the country, the dragon fruit farming has increased two times in Rajshahi.

Dragon fruits are being farmed in different colour particularly in red, white and yellow. But red dragon is cultivated mostly.

Dragon fruits are useful for human consumption. That is why dragon farming has gained popularity.

The fruit enhances disease-prevention capacity. It contains vitamins and anti-oxidant. It also controls sugar and reduces risks of cancer and diabetes.

One cup dragon fruit juice contains calorie 136 gram, protein 3 gram, iron 8 per cent, magnesium 18 per cent, Vitamin-C 9 per cent and Vitamin-E 4 per cent.

Fruit seller Rafiq in the city said, at first this fruit was not so popular, but now it has gained demand; both red and white dragon fruits are popular are popular.

