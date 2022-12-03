Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New body of Nandail AL formed

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

President GS

President GS

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Dec 2: Major General (Rtd) Abdus Salam and Md Aminul Islam Shahan have been made President and General Secretary (GS) respectively of Nandail Upazila Awami League (AL) in the district.  
After 17 years, the triennial council of the upazila unit of AL was held on Thursday on the Chandipasha Government High School  premises. The council was inaugurated by District AL President Advocate Jahirul Haq Khoka.
The council was attended by Organizing Secretary of Central AL Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel as the chief guest while District AL GS Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul as the key speaker.
Central AL's Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, members Farida Aktar Popi and Ramond Areng were present as special guests.
Among others, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ministry Md Sharif Ahmed, Fahmid Golomtaj Babel, MP, and local MP Anwarul Abedin Khan Tuhin were also present at the council.
Upazila AL President Major General (Rtd) Abdus Salam presided over the council while Aminul Islam Shahan and Nazibulah Liton moderated it.
In the first phase, the old committee of the upazila AL was declared dissolved by the District AL president.
Later on, according to the decision of the central committee and the district committee, new president and GS were named.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi
New body of Nandail AL formed
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
169 detained on different charges in seven districts
Increasing education budget stressed in Gaibandha
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Bauphal
Date juice extraction begins at Fulbari
Eight people found dead in seven districts


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft