New body of Nandail AL formed

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Dec 2: Major General (Rtd) Abdus Salam and Md Aminul Islam Shahan have been made President and General Secretary (GS) respectively of Nandail Upazila Awami League (AL) in the district.After 17 years, the triennial council of the upazila unit of AL was held on Thursday on the Chandipasha Government High School premises. The council was inaugurated by District AL President Advocate Jahirul Haq Khoka.The council was attended by Organizing Secretary of Central AL Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel as the chief guest while District AL GS Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul as the key speaker.Central AL's Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, members Farida Aktar Popi and Ramond Areng were present as special guests.Among others, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ministry Md Sharif Ahmed, Fahmid Golomtaj Babel, MP, and local MP Anwarul Abedin Khan Tuhin were also present at the council.Upazila AL President Major General (Rtd) Abdus Salam presided over the council while Aminul Islam Shahan and Nazibulah Liton moderated it.In the first phase, the old committee of the upazila AL was declared dissolved by the District AL president.Later on, according to the decision of the central committee and the district committee, new president and GS were named.