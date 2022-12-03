Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Nilphamari and Naogaon, in four days.
BAGERHAT: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Mollahat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Basudeb Bain, 55, son late Harihar Bain, a resident of Takiarkul Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit the man while he was crossing the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Chanderhat area at around 4pm, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.
However, the bus driver fled the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.
Mollahat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.
NILPHAMARI: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kalthi, 52, wife of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Aisdhal Village under Kamarpukur Union in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, the woman was going Kamarpukur area along with her husband in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in front of Sajeda Cold Storage, leaving her dead on the spot and her husband injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saipur Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Prashanta, 38, son of late Brajendranath, a resident of Bahadimpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Prashanta collided with a van in Khoddanarayanpur area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway in Mohadevpur Upazila in the evening, which left him fell on the road from the motorbike. At that time, another motorcycle hit Prashanta, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Prashanta dead.  
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Mohadevpur PS OC Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dragon fruit gains popularity in Rajshahi
New body of Nandail AL formed
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
169 detained on different charges in seven districts
Increasing education budget stressed in Gaibandha
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Bauphal
Date juice extraction begins at Fulbari
Eight people found dead in seven districts


Latest News
BCL factional clash at CU leaves 15 hurt
Child drowns in Bhola
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana
Most Read News
Woman killed as car drags her alive on DU campus
Germany crash out of World Cup despite win over Costa Rica
South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal
Sacked DU teacher driving car which drags woman
Drug dealer held with cannabis in Kurigram
Dr Kamal siphons off money from country: Quader
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth dropping below 2%
Father, son among 5 killed as covered van ploughs into hotel
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 15 cases
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft