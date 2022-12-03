3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Nilphamari and Naogaon, in four days.

BAGERHAT: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Mollahat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Basudeb Bain, 55, son late Harihar Bain, a resident of Takiarkul Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit the man while he was crossing the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Chanderhat area at around 4pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.

However, the bus driver fled the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.

Mollahat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

NILPHAMARI: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kalthi, 52, wife of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Aisdhal Village under Kamarpukur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the woman was going Kamarpukur area along with her husband in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in front of Sajeda Cold Storage, leaving her dead on the spot and her husband injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saipur Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Prashanta, 38, son of late Brajendranath, a resident of Bahadimpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Prashanta collided with a van in Khoddanarayanpur area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway in Mohadevpur Upazila in the evening, which left him fell on the road from the motorbike. At that time, another motorcycle hit Prashanta, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Prashanta dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.

















